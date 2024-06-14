Juneteenth 2024: Here's celebrations happening in Nashville and what is open and closed

Juneteenth, the day which recognizes the end of slavery in the United States, is celebrated on Wednesday, June 19. Nashville, a major city during the Civil Rights Movement, will be hosting a variety of events beginning this weekend ahead of the latest federally recognized holiday.

Juneteenth, which derives from June nineteenth, marks the day in 1865 federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas and informed enslaved people across the state that they were free, two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

For more than 150 years Juneteenth has been celebrated by communities across the country, and there are plenty of celebrations happening in the Nashville area next week.

Here's everything to know about Juneteenth and ways to observe the holiday in and around the Nashville area.

What is Juneteenth and why is it celebrated?

The day is celebrated to commemorate the official, country wide emancipation of enslaved Black Americans.

According to the National Museum of African American History and Culture, not everyone in Confederate territory was immediately freed following the Emancipation Proclamation. Despite being made effective in 1863, it could not be implemented in places still under Confederate control. As a result, enslaved people in Texas were not freed until much later.

Is Juneteenth a federal holiday?

Yes, Juneteenth has been recognized as a federal holiday in the U.S. since 2021, when President Joe Biden signed legislation officially commemorating the day.

"Juneteenth is a day of profound weight and power. A day in which we remember the moral stain and terrible toll of slavery on our country — what I’ve long called America’s original sin," said Biden in a 2021 statement. "A long legacy of systemic racism, inequality, and inhumanity."

Juneteenth events in Nashville

The following events will be taking place until June 19 in Nashville and surrounding cities. Many events are free however others require tickets.

What's open and closed on Juneteenth?

Here's what will be open and closed on Juneteenth 2024.

Banks:

In 2024, the Federal Reserve will observe 11 federal holidays, including Juneteenth. According to personal finance website, Bankrate, banks are not legally required to close during Federal Reserve holidays, however they often do. It is encouraged to plan banking activities around Federal Reserve holidays.

Restaurants and stores

Although Juneteenth is a federal holiday, restaurants and stores may remain open. It is recommended to call an establishment prior to visiting to confirm their hours.

Mail:

The United States Postal Service will be closed on June 19, there will be no mail delivery, caller service or Post Office Box service. USPS services will resume on Thursday, June 20.

According to the 2024 FedEx holiday service schedule, FedEx will remain open on June 19.

UPS store locations will be open on June 19, according to the 2024 holiday schedule. UPS pickup and delivery services will be available.

