Juneteenth 2024: Are banks, post offices and stock markets open? What to know

Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the Emancipation Proclamation and ending slavery in the United States, is this month.

It was officially recognized in 2021 by President Joe Biden and is the country's youngest federal holiday. Many Americans could be unaware that some stores, restaurants, government offices and other businesses may be closed or operate under reduced hours on the day.

Here's what is open and closed on Juneteenth 2024.

What's open and closed around Greater Cincinnati on Juneteenth 2024?

Banks: Although many banks observe federal holidays, they are not required to do so. Some banks will be closed, including Chase Bank, Bank of America and Wells Fargo. Credit unions usually close too, but check your local bank hours, just in case.

Mail services: Post offices will be closed Wednesday, and the U.S. Postal Service will not deliver mail or packages. All FedEx and UPS offices and delivery services will be operating on Juneteenth.

Trash pickup: If your trash pickup is through the city of Cincinnati and if your regular trash collection day falls on Wednesday, Juneteenth, your trash will be collected the following day. Rumpke will not have any delays in trash collection, according to its holiday schedule.

Schools: Cincinnati Public Schools, Covington Independent Public Schools, Newport Independent Schools, Kenton County Schools, Boone County Schools and Campbell County Schools will be closed.

Local government: City of Cincinnati and Hamilton County offices and services will be closed.

Campbell County and Kenton County offices will be open in Kentucky, but Boone County offices will close. In Ohio, Butler County, Warren County and Clermont County offices will be closed.

Federal offices: Juneteenth is a federal holiday. All nonessential government employees are off work, and most government offices are closed.

Libraries: Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library locations will be closed.

Stock markets: American financial markets, including the New York Stock Exchange and exchanges operated by Nasdaq Inc., will be closed on Wednesday.

National parks: The parks invite visitors to commemorate Juneteenth by visiting any National Park Service sites on Wednesday.

Retail businesses and grocery stores: Most department stores, retail shops, restaurants and grocery stores will remain open, and some may offer specials for the day.

However, you may want to call local stores or restaurants to verify their holiday hours.

