Junes Fire in Butte County prompts immediate evacuation orders

(FOX40.COM) — A wildfire in Northern California has prompted immediate evacuation orders, according to Cal Fire.

At around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Cal Fire reported that a fire was spreading near Four Junes Way and Palermo Honcut Highway, south of Palermo in Butte County. As of 5:25 p.m., the fire has burned through 750 acres and at least two structures.

Wildfire Information

•Zonehaven, CAL FIRE and NIXLE: Websites you can use for wildfire information

•‘AlertCalifornia’ live cams to provide more insight into natural disasters

•These are the items to include in your emergency kit in case of a disaster

The evacuation order, which means there’s impending danger to life or property, is in effect for zones BUT-HON-905, BUT-HON-906, and BUT-HON-907-A. An evacuation warning is currently in effect for zones BUT-BR-922, BUT-BR-924, BUT-BR-925. Click or tap here for information on your zone.

Officials said the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.