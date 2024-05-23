June-like pattern, warm sunshine and scattered showers

The cold front that triggered storms late Thursday has stalled in southern Ohio, as a ripple of low pressure moves along the boundary, which will drift slowly north. A few areas of rain and storms will move along and south of the front across the southern half of the state through this evening.

Afternoon temperatures will approach 80 before clouds thicken. After isolated evening showers end, tonight will be dry and partly cloudy. Morning lows will be in the low 60s.

Another disturbance will ride the frontal boundary to the west later on Friday, triggering showers and storms, mainly after sunset into Saturday morning. Temperatures will warm into the low 80s with partial sunshine.

Saturday will get off to a wet start early, but there will be some sunshine in the afternoon and drying, with temperatures in the low to mid-80s to start the holiday weekend.

The next likelihood for more widespread rain and storms will arrive later on Sunday ahead of low pressure in the middle of the country. Rain and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon, followed by a break for a few hours.

More rain and storms will occur ahead of a cold front Sunday night into Memorial Day, tapering off in the afternoon. Cooler air will filter into.

Forecast

Thursday: Partly sunny, pop-up showers south. High 79

Tonight: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low 62

Friday: Mix clouds and sun, evening storm. High 83

Saturday: Early showers, some sun, warm. High 84 (64)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, storms p.m. High 81 (61)

Memorial Day: Partly sunny, few showers. High 77 (65)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, cooler, showers. High 73 (58)

Wednesday: Showers linger, mostly cloudy. High 74 (55)

