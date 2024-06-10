June officially recognized as Portuguese American Heritage Month in R.I.

PROVIDENCE – June has been officially declared as Portuguese American Heritage Month in the state of Rhode Island to highlight the significant rich cultural history behind Portuguese-Americans and the vast contributions they have made to the Ocean State.

Encouraged by former R.I. Day of Portugal President Orlando Mateus, Sen. Jessica de la Cruz and Rep. Thomas Noret sponsored resolutions in their respective chambers declaring June as Portuguese American Heritage Month.

“I extend my deepest thanks to the state officials, community leaders, and all those who advocated for the recognition of our community’s contributions,” Mateus said after the resolution passed on June 6. “Your efforts honor our heritage and pave the way for future generations to embrace and celebrate the richness of our culture.”

Mateus highlighted how the Portuguese have a storied history in Rhode Island, marked by hard work, perseverance, and an invincible spirit of exploration.

“Portuguese Americans have played a vital role in shaping this state’s economic, social, and cultural landscapes,” Mateus said. “To have our state formally recognize June as Portuguese American Heritage Month is to acknowledge the pain and sweat of our ancestors, the dreams they carried across the Atlantic, and the legacy they have entrusted to us. It is a testament to their journey from Portugal to the ports of this great state, where they found a new home and planted the seeds of our heritage that continue to flourish to this day.”

He urged Portuguese-Americans to embrace this honor by using this month as a time of celebration and reflection.

“We must share the stories of our past, engage with our community in the present, and inspire the young minds that will carry our legacy into the future,” he said. “Let us open our hearts and cultural doors to all Rhode Islanders, inviting them to experience the vibrant tapestry of the Portuguese American heritage — our music, our art, our literature, and the warmth of our community.”

The following day, Sen. de la Cruz and Rep. Noret co-hosted a Rhode Island Day of Portugal ceremony and reception at the State House.

Dozens of people crowded into the State Room for the ceremony aimed at showcasing Portuguese culture and celebrating the many contributions Portuguese-Americans have made to the Ocean State.

In attendance were various Rhode Island officials, the Consul of Portugal in Providence, community leaders and members of the general public.

In her remarks, Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos thanked the Portuguese for sharing their culture and being such a big part of Rhode Island.

“The Portuguese community is so connected to the state of Rhode Island,” she said. “It’s such a pleasure to be able to go to different parts of the state and see the presence of the Portuguese community. One of the things I am so grateful is to see how the Portuguese community is so proud of their heritage. You celebrate your culture, and you share it with us. At the same time, you embrace the American culture and you’re proud of being an American also. And that’s something I have always admired about the Portuguese community.”

After the speaking program, the Rancho Folclórico de Nossa Senhora de Fátima of Cumberland performed in the Rotunda.

Over the weekend, Portuguese pride was also on full display at the RI Day of Portugal Heritage Festival at the 195 District Park and the R.I. Day of Portugal Parade in downtown Providence.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: June officially recognized as Portuguese American Heritage Month in R.I.