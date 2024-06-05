When is the June full moon? You don't want to miss this once every 18 years Strawberry Moon

If you're craving another chance to see something spectacular in the night sky after the aurora borealis, June's "Strawberry Moon" may help soothe that celestial itch.

Full moons occur roughly every 29.5 days. May's Flower Moon reached its peak on Thursday, May 23, and April's Pink Moon - which wasn't really pink - rose a month before on April 23.

With no unusual hue to the moon in April, and certainly no lunar flowers in May, how do the monthly moons get their names? Here's some info on 2024's full moons, where they get their titles, alternative names for each one and more.

More: Conditions are favorable for auroa borealis: Will northern lights be visible in SC this week?

When is the next full moon?

The next full moon, 2024's Strawberry Moon, will be visible June 21-22. The Old Farmer's Almanac says that this time, the Strawberry Moon will be "unusually amber," and low in the sky.

As full moons are always opposite to the sun, the summer solstice occurring around the time of the next full moon means that the moon will be at its lowest point.

If you're up an hour past midnight on the nights when the full moon will be visible, writers of the Almanac suggest taking a peek. This particularly low high point will give the moon's face an orange hue, and make it appear very large in the sky in an event that happens only once every 18 years.

The full moon was another photogenic sight in the night sky for the the May 22, 2024 SpaceX Starlink mission from Cape Canaveral Launch Complex 40.

Apart from their guide to this astronomical event, the Almanac also provided this list of folklore and seasonal suggestions for June's full moon:

A growing Moon and a flowing tide are lucky times to marry.

Days following both the New and Full Moons are most likely to be rainy or stormy.

Crabbing, shrimping, and clamming are best when the Moon is full.

Best days in June for camping: 19-21.

Best days in June for setting eggs: 14,15, 23-25.

Best days in June for fishing: 6-21.

More: Greenville tops SC desirability list: Here's why people are moving to the Upstate

Why is it called the Strawberry Moon?

Previous reporting by the Hendersonville Times-News said that the 12 full moons each year are named by Native American tradition. In the same article, UNC Asheville Associate Professor of Astronomy Britt Lundren reminded readers that, when sharing the titles of the monthly moons, it's important to remember the cultural diversity of tribes in the U.S. This diversity means that there are actually multiple names for each of the full moons every year.

"Each tribe has a close relationship with the land, and their moon names will reflect the seasonal changes unique to their environments," Lundren said.

While June's moon will appear more colorful than usual, its title of Strawberry Moon has nothing to do with its hue. In fact, this month, the reason behind the title may be a bit more evident to many: Attributed to Algonquian tribes in the northeastern U.S. as well as Ojibwe, Dakota and Lakota peoples, the moon's name corresponds to the many strawberries ready for harvesting in June.

The Almanac also mentions that the Haida term, "berries ripen moon," reflects a similar observation. Other names for the month's moon include:

Blooming Moon (Anishinaabe)

Green Corn Moon (Cherokee)

Hoer Moon (Western Abenaki)

Birth Moon (Tlingit)

Egg Laying Moon (Cree)

Hatching Moon (Cree)

The Almanac added several European alternative names including the Honey Moon and Mead Moon.

When is the July full moon?

The July full moon, named the Buck Moon, will peak on July 21.

When was the last full moon?

The last full moon, known as the Flower Moon, reached its peak on May 23.

More: 6 venomous snakes in SC, Greenville: What to know about rattlesnakes, copperheads, more

2024 full moon names

Here's a list of the full moon names for 2024, courtesy of the Old Farmer's Almanac:

January - Wolf Moon

February - Snow Moon

March - Worm Moon

April - Pink Moon

May - Flower Moon

June - Strawberry Moon

July - Buck Moon

August - Sturgeon Moon

September - Corn Moon

October - Hunter Moon

November - Beaver Moon

December - Cold Moon

Iris Seaton is the trending news reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach her at iseaton@citizentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: June full moon is Strawberry Moon: 2024 version once every 18 years