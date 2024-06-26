June bugs: Trump verdict aftermath, Ryan Walters' rules among topics that riled up guest columnists

From reaction to former President Donald Trump's conviction in district court in New York on 34 felony counts, to the lack of action against Ryan Walters' submitted agency rules, to the nation's political divide, guest columnists have had a lot to say in the month of June.

Reasons for switch 'R' many

Retired teacher Lisa Lawrence has been a lifelong Republican, but in an opinion piece she shares the reason why she no longer has an R next to her name. "It’s easy, and it is necessary for those of us who truly understand what (former President Donald) Trump represents," she wrote.

Faith on the field: Fair or foul?

In a letter to the editor, an 86-year-old OU alum and rabid follower of Sooner softball from afar in California writes that it would be natural to infer that Patty Gasso’s teams largely are preachy Christian teams. Would a Muslim or Jew or non-believer be as welcome to wear a Sooner softball uniform?

Verdict is in: Trump's unfit for office

In the wake of the guilty verdict against former President Donald Trump, Jim Young offered his reaction. He wrote: "My interpretation of the final verdict in this New York trial is that Trump has now formally been convicted of disastrous, felonious lack of character. ... Now he has been officially recognized by our American legal system as a man who is completely unfit for the most important job in the world."

Hurdles of homelessness

Jamie West Zumwalt, founder of Joe's Addiction coffee shop and day shelter in southeast Oklahoma City, writes about the difficulties homeless people have in filling out job applications. They want jobs, but it's easier said than done, she wrote.

Readers' takes: Trump's conviction

We asked readers to share their thoughts about former President Donald Trump's conviction in district court in Manhattan, New York, on 34 felony counts of falsifying business documents in a case involving hush-money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. We included some of those responses.

Protecting Old Glory amid division

Robert Fabich, a U.S. Army veteran with 15 years of service and two combat deployments, shared his reasons for not flying the American flag on Flag Day. "I will not be flying the flag. ... Not because I am un-American, unpatriotic or don't believe in what it symbolizes. I am not flying the flag because I want to protect it from the wrong symbolism created by the political divide in this country."

Shame on, legislators

Guest columnist Janis Blevins shares her thoughts about the Oklahoma Legislature taking no action on state schools Superintendent Ryan Walters' move to submit rules without legislative authorization. "This is a glaring example of the desperate need for Oklahoma legislators who will rank the needs of the state above their personal self-interests," she wrote. The legislators' lack of action on the rules left the decision up to Stitt, who quietly approved them.

Rethinking the word 'felon'

If former President Donald Trump gets to move past his conviction in New York, Theresa Hinman writes, where is the justice in holding back other felons from re-joining the ranks of society?

Democracy's fate in voters' hands

There are consequential moments in history requiring courage and wisdom. Our responsibility is to preserve this democracy. Nothing less, writes guest columnist Phil G. Busey Sr. "This election is pivotal in U.S. history. It is truly about the future of our democracy. One candidate, President Joe Biden, is committed to democratic principles; the other, former President Donald Trump, is not."

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: June Viewpoints recap: Donald Trump's verdict, Ryan Walters' rules