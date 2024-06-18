June 20 is the first day to buy fireworks from Missouri retailers. Here's how to stay safe

Fireworks for sale at R&R Fireworks in 2022.

Missouri retailers can begin selling fireworks starting this week. The Missouri Division of Fire Safety is urging people to use extreme caution when using the fireworks they purchase.

In Missouri, 324 people sought hospital care for injuries related to fireworks in 2022, according to the DFS.

“Across the country, fireworks killed 11 people in 2022, with the youngest victim being only 11 years old,” said Missouri State Fire Marshal Tim Bean in a press release. "The most spectacular sights are at public displays put on by professionals. If folks choose to use consumer fireworks, please handle them with extreme caution and do not allow children to use fireworks.”

From June 20 through July 10, licensed seasonal retailers are able to sell fireworks in Missouri. Through June 16, the Division of Fire Safety had issued 1,133 permits to seasonal fireworks retailers. DFS conducts safety inspections at fireworks retailers, including checking to make sure retailers sell only legally permitted consumer fireworks, that they have at least two exits, are equipped with fire extinguishers and that fireworks tents have been treated with fire-retardant chemicals.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, more than 19,500 of the fires reported yearly are started by fireworks. It's also often dangerous for the consumers, with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reporting that in 2022, about 10,200 people were treated in emergency rooms for fireworks-related injuries. Children younger than 15 accounted for over a quarter of the injuries in 2022.

The NFPA recommends that consumers leave fireworks to the professionals and celebrate instead with glow sticks, silly string, noisemakers or crafts on July 4th.

If you do choose to use fireworks, the Division of Fire Safety offers these tips to keep consumers safe:

Confirm fireworks are legal where you live and only purchase fireworks from licensed retailers;

Only use fireworks in a large open space that has been cleared of flammable materials;

Always keep young children away from fireworks;

If teens are permitted to handle fireworks, they should be closely supervised by an adult;

Always wear eye protection when handling fireworks;

Make sure to have a garden hose or a bucket of water nearby in case of a fire;

Only light fireworks one at a time;

Never try to re-light fireworks that have malfunctioned;

Dispose of fireworks by soaking them in water and leaving them in a trash can;

Never shoot fireworks off from a glass jar or container;

Never use fireworks while consuming alcohol;

Never store fireworks from season to season.

For questions or concerns about firework safety, firework rules or firework dealers can contact the Division of Fire Safety at 573-751-2930.

