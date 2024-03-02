Junction City animal shelter fights for more space, facility upgrades

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Advocates for a local animal shelter are making their voices heard in an effort to bring about quality of life changes for animals in Junction City.

The Junction City Commission is set to hear arguments for the construction of a new Junction City animal shelter this month. Those who are listed on the agenda to speak on this issue include the Junction City Police Department Chief John Lamb, Dr. Cody Dressler with Kansas State University and Director Vanessa Gray with the shelter. Each has submitted documents to present to the commission during their next meeting at 7 p.m. on March 5.

An agenda memo submitted by Lamb to Junction City’s City Manager Allen Dinkel sets the stakes for the upcoming meeting. The memo begins by requesting the city commission members to give their attention to the issues being experienced at the shelter.

Police make arrests, issue citations in Manhattan on Fake Patty’s Day

“Currently the situation regarding the Junction City Animal Shelter is dire and requires immediate attention,” Lamb’s memo reads. “Innovative efforts with the current facility are proving that the need for an alternative long-term solution is warranted.”

Dressler, who is a member of K-State’s College of Veterinary Medicine and Veterinary Health Center, submitted a letter advocating for improvements to be made to the shelter’s current situation.

“Junction City Animal Shelter is a progressive organization attempting to stay current with industry standards for both the animals cared for in-shelter and community animal health,” Dressler’s letter reads. “With the number of households owning pets on the rise throughout the country and an increased citizen population for Junction City since the inception of the current shelter location, there is no wonder why the capacity for this shelter has become an issue that needs addressed.”

Why your gas bills could be going up more than $80 per year

A draft for a presentation from the shelter states the current building was constructed in the 1970s with few improvements to the structure being made over the years. While there have been some additions made in the form of outdoor playground areas and additional fencing in the past seven years, the shelter is struggling to keep up with local demands.

Some of the arguments listed in the presentation for the construction of a new building include:

Lack of electrical outlets

No space storage in the building

Poor ventilation

No noise dampening

No break room for staff

Very few parking spots

Poor lighting in some areas

Small lobby space

One of the main points brought up in the presentation is the lack of space for animals at the shelter. Photos show how packed animals are inside the building, with language in the presentation referring to the space as “crate city.”

(Photo Courtesy/Junction City Animal Shelter)

(Photo Courtesy/Junction City Animal Shelter)

(Photo Courtesy/Junction City Animal Shelter)

The presentation rounds off by offering the commission with arguments for the construction of a brand-new building or to renovate the current structure. While the construction of a new shelter would grant it increased longevity, doing so would take several years to complete.

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts. Sign up for our Storm Track Weather app by clicking here.

Follow Matthew Self on X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/MatthewLeoSelf

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.