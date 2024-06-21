July's Smoke in the Valley in Canisteo canceled. What we know

Organizers have canceled next month’s Smoke in the Valley, the popular and expanding barbecue competition that brings thousands to Canisteo for a day of food and music while raising money for local community groups and charities.

The event, which has grown in a relatively short period of time to one of the largest barbecue competitions in Western New York, had been scheduled for July 27 this year.

The Canisteo Police Club, the nonprofit group which has run Smoke in the Valley since its inception in 2019, promised all sponsorships, donations, barbecue teams registrations and online ticket sales would be "promptly refunded.”

Scenes from the 2023 Smoke in the Valley barbecue competition in Canisteo.

The club advised for paper ticket refunds, ticket holders should go to their original place of purchase with tickets, and their money will be reimbursed.

The Canisteo Police Club said the decision to cancel Smoke in the Valley in 2024 was made "with great sadness" but the club did not offer a reason the event was being scrapped.

In a statement posted on the Smoke in the Valley Facebook page, the group apologized "for any inconvenience" the cancellation causes and looked ahead to next year saying, "We hope to bring it back bigger and better in 2025."

Smoke in the Valley - 2024 has been cancelled. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will work to refund... Posted by Smoke In The Valley on Wednesday, June 19, 2024

More: Canisteo police chief placed on paid administrative leave pending 'inquiry'. What we know.

Canisteo Police Club members said Smoke in the Valley has raised "tens of thousands of dollars" for nonprofits, school clubs, athletic teams and local organizations since its founding.

The competition attracts barbecue teams and judges from across New York, Pennsylvania and Canada, according to organizers.

Follow Neal Simon on Twitter @HornellTribNeal. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on The Evening Tribune: Canisteo Smoke in the Valley 2024 BBQ competition canceled