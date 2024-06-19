July Fourth 2024: Weather forecast, when and why the holiday started

Excited to party like it's 1776 this Independence Day?

Independence Day is a special American holiday celebrated every year on July 4, and it's not just a day for fireworks and barbecues.

Here's what to know about the red, white and blue holiday.

What’s the weather forecast for July Fourth?

According to the Farmer's Almanac, the skies should be clear for fireworks this year.

For the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley, and Midwest, the overall weather will be fair and tranquil.

In addition, summer skies are perfect for a night under the stars. After viewing the Fourth of July fireworks, you might even get a chance to go stargazing to end the day. Summer skies are perfect for a night under the stars.

Why does Independence Day happen on July 4th?

American colonists pushed for independence from Great Britain due to arbitrary conditions, such as unfair taxes and allowing British soldiers to stay in their homes. As tensions grew, they eventually triggered the Revolutionary War between the colonists and Great Britain, which began in 1775, according to National Geographic.

Eventually, colonists began writing the Declaration of Independence to explain why they needed independence. That opened doors to gain support from other countries, such as France.

On July 4, 1776, the Continental Congress, a group of representatives from the 13 colonies, approved the Declaration of Independence, giving us Independence Day.

When did Fourth of July start?

Independence Day was not celebrated nationally until nearly 100 years after the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Congress passed a law making Independence Day a federal holiday on June 28, 1870, according to the Library of Congress. Later, Congress reaffirmed it as a paid holiday for federal employees in 1938.

Fourth of July fireworks are one of the holiday's traditions?

On the Fourth of July, many United States citizens spend the day having picnics or cookouts with friends and family, attending parades and festivals, and gathering at parks at nightfall to enjoy fireworks shows, according to American English.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: When is Independence Day 2024? Ohio weather forecast? What we know