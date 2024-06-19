July 4th is almost here: What to know about fireworks

LANSING — It's fireworks season and since July 4th is on a Thursday, the window for legal fireworks for Lansing and East Lansing residents will be a day or so longer than normal.

There are few statewide restrictions on fireworks - generally, if you can legally buy them and aren't intoxicated, you can shoot them off at 3 a.m. But cities and municipalities can and often do put restrictions in place that bar fireworks most of the year.

Throughout Michigan, however, it's legal to set off fireworks from 11 a.m. June 29 to 11:45 p.m. July 4th. This year, there will be an additional day to set off your firecrackers, bottle rockets and aerials since Michigan law permits a 24-hour extension when July 5 is on a Friday or Saturday.

Additionally, fireworks are allowed:

In Lansing, East Lansing and several other Michigan cities on Juneteenth, June 19, from 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Until 1 a.m. for New Year's Day

Saturdays and Sundays before both Memorial Day and Labor Day holidays

Cities and municipalities are allowed to restrict fireworks, but they need to allow those minimum hours for holiday fireworks throughout the state.

There are more laws

Fireworks must be set off from private property. Streets, sidewalks, church property, school property and government parking lots cannot be used without permission. Fireworks violations can be a $1,000 fine.

It is against state law to discharge fireworks while intoxicated.

To report the illegal use of fireworks, call your local police department’s non-emergency phone number, Lansing's is 517-483-4600.

Confiscated fireworks are typically used at shows at Camp Grayling in northern Michigan. In 2023, those displays were in June and August, according to annual reports from the state's fire marshal. Items that couldn't safely be used were bundled together in four demolition blasts.

Party like it's 2022

Firework sales boomed after the pandemic, but 2022 may have been the peak.

Michigan collected $2.8 million in safety fees associated with fireworks in 2023. That's 7.5% less than in 2022 or 22% less than the $3.6 million collected in 2021.

That may be part of a long-standing trend of seeing fewer sales when 4th of July is in the middle of the week, said Abby Rubley, a spokesperson for the state's Licensing and Regulatory Affairs department, which includes the state's Bureau of Fire Services, in a statement.

"We generally see slight decreases in sales and use of fireworks on those years," she said.

There are more permitted shops or kiosks this year, 675 compared to 654 in 2023.

Rubley said there have been stricter firework regulations with some cities and counties not granting local permits for consumer-grade fireworks sales this year.

"We anticipate this will influence overall fireworks sales this season," she said.

What about the rest of the country?

Nationally, fireworks maintained status quo as a $2.7 billion industry for the second year in a row, more than twice as big as it was pre-pandemic, according to the American Pyrotechnics Association.

But customers, who are about 80% of the market, spent about $2.2 billion in 2023, about $100 million less than the year before.

However, public displays, including sporting events and municipal fireworks, made up that shortfall, according to the association.

Only twice since 2000 have consumers spent less on fireworks than the previous year.

By weight, the industry fell dramatically in 2023 with a slimdown of about 190 million pounds consumed, or 40% less than in 2022.

Fireworks in Michigan

The three general types of fireworks available in Michigan are:

Legal consumer fireworks: Roman candles, reloadable shell devices, missile-type rockets, bottle rockets, firecrackers, helicopter/aerial spins, aerials, single tube device with report

Legal low impact fireworks (under 500 mg of explosives): Ground-based or handheld sparklers, sparkling wheel devices, ground sparkling devices, smoke devices

Novelties (not regulated in Michigan): Snappers/drop pops, snakes, party poppers, smoke balls, sparkling devices

The risks

Fireworks can lead to injuries.

Almost 75% of firework injuries each year happen in the weeks before or after July 4th, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Thousands of people are injured each year, although there has been significant improvement since 2020, which had more injuries than the previous 15 years.

That year, more than 15,000 people were hospitalized with fireworks-related injuries, there were around 10,200 injuries in 2022, the most recent year of CPSC data.

A 10-year-old boy in Lansing lost his hand from a fireworks blast in 2020.

How to be safer

East Lansing’s fire department recommends:

Having adult supervision if children are using fireworks or sparklers.

Keeping a hose and a bucket of water nearby.

Buying from reliable sources.

Getting rid of fireworks by soaking them in water before putting them in the trash.

Not drinking alcohol while setting off fireworks. It is illegal in Michigan to be intoxicated while lighting fireworks.

Avoiding throwing or pointing fireworks at other people.

