July 4 weather forecast puts heat on Philadelphia region

The heat baking most of the country and nearing record temperatures in the Delaware Valley will carry through Independence Day, as temps are expected to reach nearly 100 degrees during the extended holiday weekend.

Central-state heat could reach the Delaware Valley

AccuWeather is forecasting hot and turbulent weather throughout the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

AccuWeather heat map for the July Fourth holiday weekend shows a heat bloom in the central states that will drive temperatures along the east coast and through the Delaware Valley.

"Heat will build once again from late June into early July from the southern Plains to the East Coast with widespread higher in the 90s. An uptick in humidity will make it feel even hotter, sending AccuWeather real-feel temperatures to 100-105 degrees," read AccuWeather's Fourth of July forecast. "Some of the heat will reach the Northeast and Midwest, but AccuWeather's team of long-range forecasters does not expect it to be as intense as the heat wave in mid-June for these areas.

"Heat and humidity could impact Independence Day parades, particularly for those who are walking in the event or spending an extended period of time in the sun."

How hot will it be in Delaware on the Fourth of July?

Still, Independence Day in Delaware will be hot, as AccuWeather is forecasting a 91-degree day on Thursday, July 4, with a real-feel of 100 degrees.

Delaware recently emerged from an excessive heat warning, and the National Weather Service may issue another one for Delaware as we get closer to the holiday.

How hot will it be in Philadelphia on the Fourth of July?

The nation's birthplace will party in hot weather, as Philly has prepared several Fourth of July celebrations.

AccuWeather is forecasting a 97-degree day in Philadelphia on July 4, but it will feel like it's 102 outside.

How hot will it be in South Jersey on the Fourth of July?

It won't be any cooler in South Jersey on Thursday, July 4.

AccuWeather is forecasting 95-degree Independence Day in South Jersey, producing a real-feel of 99 degrees.

A damaging thunderstorm ended the most recent heat wave in South Jersey.

Damon C. Williams is a Philadelphia-based journalist reporting on trending topics across the Mid-Atlantic Region.

