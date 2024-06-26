July 4 hours? What’s open, what’s not for the holiday

Many businesses will be closed on July 4th while families will be gathering over barbecues, parades and fireworks. But some grocers, pharmacies and services will remain open or offer modified hours.

Independence Day falls on a Thursday this year.

Here's a look at which agencies, businesses and services will be open, closed or have modified hours in Pennsylvania:

State agencies closed

All federal and state offices will be closed, including courts and legislature. Most county and city offices are closed, so call ahead before you go.

Is mail delivered on July 4?

The United States Postal Service will be closed. Mail will not be delivered on July 4.

FedEx will be closed for most delivery options, with the exception of FedEx Office (modified hours) and FedEx Custom Critical will remain open.

UPS will have no UPS pickup or delivery service. Some UPS Store locations may be open/closed, check with your local store for specific hours of operation. UPS Express Critical will remain available.

Is my bank open?

Most Banks will be closed on July 4.

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will be closed on July 4th and close early on July 3 in observance of the holiday.

Are grocery stores open on July 4?

Albertsons: Stores will be open, but the pharmacy will be closed.

ALDI: Stores will be open with modified hours by location.

Costco : Costco will be closed on the 4th of July.

CVS: Stores will be open, but pharmacy hours will be modified by location.

Kroger: Stores will be open with modified hours by location.

Trader Joe's: All stores will close at 5 p.m.

BJ's Wholesale Club, Dollar General, Giant Food, Home Depot, Lowe's, Publix, Rite Aid, Safeway, Sam's Club, Stop & Shop, Target, Walgreens, Walmart, Whole Foods, and Wegmans will be open during their normal operating hours.

This article originally appeared on USATNetwork: What’s open July 4 and what’s not