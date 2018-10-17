Julie Oliver Was A Homeless, Pregnant Teen. Now She’s Running For Congress In Texas.

Democrat Julie Oliver is running for Congress in Texas’ 25th District, and the political newcomer faces a tough road against Republican incumbent Roger Williams in the red district in a red state.

Oliver is one of a record number of women who won their primaries in the 2018 midterm elections ― and one of a few, like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in New York and Lucy McBath in Georgia, who did so running for office for the very first time.

But Oliver, a 46-year-old attorney and mother of four, is a long shot to win against an incumbent in a largely rural, solidly Republican district, which went for Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election by double digits. Williams is an avid Trump supporter.

Oliver told HuffPost she “would be lying” if she said Trump’s election wasn’t for her “some part of the decision” to run. But the candidate, who has worked for over a decade in health care finance at an Austin hospital, added that when the Republican-led Congress repeatedlyattempted to repeal the Affordable Care Act last year, that’s what really “lit a fire” in her to seek office.

Now as part of her progressive platform, she’s supporting Medicare-for-all ― and not accepting any corporate PAC money for her campaign.

But it’s her story of struggle that she’s hoping voters will connect with: She grew up poor, raised by a single mom outside Dallas, and during a stint as a homeless runaway teen, she got pregnant, as she recounts in a campaign ad.

“I have encountered so many people who are just like me,” Oliver says in the ad. “In fact, they face adversity that is much tougher than the adversity I’ve seen in my life.”

“I think bringing that humanity to legislating is what’s sorely needed in our country, because people live lives of struggle, because people live with challenges,” she adds. “I would hope that people could see a little bit of themselves in me and realize that you can overcome the odds.”

Homeless, pregnant, and alone, I had to steal to eat. Mine is a tough story to tell, but it's not mine alone. I have encountered so many people who are just like me. We all struggle, we all face challenges, and we all need each other. pic.twitter.com/rr1BDQfgHz — Julie Oliver (@JulieForTX25) September 26, 2018

Oliver grew up in poverty in the small town of Ovilla on the outskirts of Dallas, her mother a schoolteacher and then a house cleaner. When Oliver was 17, she and her mom weren’t getting along, and Oliver ran away with her boyfriend, dropping out of her senior year of high school. They lived as squatters in abandoned buildings, stealing food to eat. Three months in, she got pregnant. When they called her boyfriend’s parents and the dad arrived, Oliver said he dropped cash at her feet and said, “You’re not getting in my car. Take a bus home.”

Oliver was scared. She said she grew up in a “very conservative environment” and was worried her mom would “lay into” her. But when Oliver got home, her mother offered only support, and others in town were also kind and gave her baby supplies. “It was not the reception I was expecting,” Oliver said.

She went back to high school and graduated a week after giving birth to her daughter, now her eldest, who is a Ph.D. candidate at Texas Christian University. Oliver went on to finish college and get a law degree from the University of Texas, becoming an attorney and then a health care finance professional.

“When I hear, ‘You’re a pull yourself up by the bootstraps kind of girl,’ I’m quick to correct and say, ‘No, I’m the product of a community of support,’” Oliver says in her campaign ad.

She told HuffPost she got out of college debt-free, thanks to the federal government’s Pell grants, and earned income tax credits helped her along the way. Now she’s campaigning on providing those kinds of supports to other Americans.

Julie Oliver as a teenager, with her then-infant eldest daughter, Nicki. (HuffPost) More