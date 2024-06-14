Julie Fedorchak continues election winning streak with primary win, says she's just getting started

Jun. 13—GRAND FORKS — After winning the 2024 Republican U.S. House primary, Julie Fedorchak said her campaign has momentum.

"We've really just hit our stride," Fedorchak said. "We have a great team in place. We have a lot of the fundamentals of the campaign built and now it's a matter of just continuing to push forward very aggressively for the next five months until November."

Fedorchak beat four others to become

the Republican candidate for the at-large seat in the November election. She'll compete against Democratic candidate Trygve Hammer to become North Dakota's next representative in the U.S. House. Fedorchak won almost 46% of the vote with more than 43,000 votes, ahead of second place Rick Becker's 27,771 votes, according to unofficial election results from the North Dakota Secretary of State's Office.

"I felt like it was the voters saying that they liked our messaging focused on the issues that they care about — the borders, energy policy, budget, inflation and my approach to tackling those," Fedorchak said.

The primary win continues Fedorchak's streak of never having lost a statewide election. She's won the primaries and general elections in the last three election cycles for her spot on the Public Service Commission. The commission is comprised of three at-large members elected to six-year terms. Fedorchak was first elected to the PSC in 2014 after being appointed to fill a vacancy in 2013. She's won repeat elections in 2016 and 2022. Tuesday's primary was the first competitive primary.

She hopes to continue the trend of winning elections with solid margins in November.

In her last three general elections, she's typically garnered at least 65% of the vote.

Fedorchak said endorsements from former President Donald Trump and statewide elected Republicans like Gov. Doug Burgum and Sen. John Hoeven pushed her to victory.

"When we got the Trump endorsement that really pushed us over the top and really helped have that decisive victory," Fedorchak said. "We felt great about that because Trump is a person of action — that's why he's so popular with voters throughout North Dakota and throughout the country."

She looks forward to working with Trump if he wins the election in November and continuing her work in energy, border and budgetary policy.

"I'll work well with President Trump in D.C. and hopefully other like-minded, problem-solving conservatives who get elected this cycle," Fedorchak said. "I will be proud to talk about my record in North Dakota, the things I've already done for our citizens and really having a great discussion about the different approaches to policy."