Julie Chrisley details how she ‘fell apart’ over news she might have tumor in prison letters

It’s the news no one ever wants to hear. We are now hearing about the moment when Julie Chrisley found out that she may have a tumor after already going through two bouts of cancer before.

As we’ve previously reported, Julie and Todd Chrisley’s daughter Savannah shared some of the letters her mother wrote to her on her weekly podcast.

“I just want my husband. I don’t know if I can do this without him.”

The letters were written shortly after having to report to prison after the couple’s 2022 fraud conviction. In a letter dated Feb. 2, 2023, Julie Chrisley said she was called to see the prison’s doctor after some tests came back.

“I walked in thinking it was gynecology. I sat down with the doctor and she proceeds to tell me that my HCG level was high — 10.2. This is a pregnancy hormone. It should not be that high. If it were a little higher, I would test positive on a pregnancy test. Since that’s not a possibility, it could be a sign of a tumor,” she wrote.

Julie Chrisley said the news hit her like a ton of bricks.

“I literally fell apart,” she wrote. “How can this be happening? I’m going to have blood work redone and get a scan. I’ve not told anyone and I’m not going to until I know what’s going on. I’m so scared. I just want my husband [Todd Chrisley]. I don’t know if I can do this without him.”

RELATED STORIES:

Julie Chrisley was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012 and had a double mastectomy, People Magazine reported.

“She also underwent a hysterectomy in 2013 before later sharing she was in remission. In March 2022, 10 years later, she announced on her podcast “Chrisley Confessions”, that her doctor said she no longer had to take tamoxifen, a cancer treatment that helps prevent recurrence,” the magazine said.

Savannah Chrisley has been outspoken on her podcast about how she says her parents have been treated while in prison.

“This right here is a perfect example of the lack of health care that you receive in the system and how they’re not the most educated doctors that work for the [Bureau of Prisons],” Savannah Chrisley said. “They tell your family absolutely nothing. I wasn’t notified of any of this. They don’t care. If my mom were to go to the hospital I would not know. And to think of her sitting there worrying about, ‘Oh, my God. My cancer may be back.’”

“I literally fell apart.”

Todd and Julie Chrisley, mostly known for their reality TV series Chrisley Knows Best, were found guilty in 2022 of conspiring to defraud banks and the IRS out of millions of dollars.

They are serving a combined 15 years in prison. They were originally sentenced to 19 years, but the sentences were reduced in September 2023.

Last month, Julie Chrisley’s attorney said he hoped that her sentence could be reduced even further and that she might be able to get out on bond as the couple continues to appeal their sentence.

Channel 2 Action News first started investigating the Chrisleys in 2017, when we learned that Todd Chrisley had likely evaded paying Georgia state income taxes for several years.

Court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News showed that by 2018, the Chrisleys owed the state nearly $800,000 in liens.

The couple eventually went to trial and a federal jury found them guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion in June 2022.

RELATED NEWS: