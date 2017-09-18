Julia Louis-Dreyfus Breaks Record For Emmy Wins

Julia-Louis Dreyfus broke a record at the 69th annual Emmy Awards for her win in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category. She is now the first actor or actress to win an Emmy six times in a row for the same role.

Dreyfus has been winning over and over again for playing Selina Meyer on HBO’s “Veep.” During her acceptance speech Dreyfus called her part on the show the “role of a lifetime.”

Dreyfus already had the most victories in that category, also winning for her role in the show, “The New Adventures of Old Christine.” It was her 10th Emmy win overall, including producing credits on “Seinfeld,” “Old Christine” and “Veep.” (Somehow, she never won an acting credit for “Seinfeld.”)

Her 2017 Emmys acceptance speech was also a moment for Dreyfus to reflect on President Donald Trump. She claimed that the next (and last) season of “Veep” had planned a “whole storyline about an impeachment” that was ultimately abandoned because “someone else may get there first.”

Just after her win, “Veep” won for Outstanding Comedy Series, and Dreyfus earned an 11th Emmy.

