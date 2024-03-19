The Juicery set to shake up downtown Exeter with smoothies, acai bowls and more

EXETER — The Juicery, known for its nutrient-dense smoothies and acai bowls, will be opening downtown this summer.

The Juicery will take over the location that formerly housed Fly By Cafe at 161 Water St. Owner Alex Vandermark said he chose Exeter to open up his 11th location because of his childhood connection to the town.

“Being a New Hampshire native, Exeter is nostalgic to me, and I have a lot of memories here,” said Vandermark, a graduate of Portsmouth High School. “Between summer soccer camps as a kid and frequent dinners out in town, I know Exeter is a great community, and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

The Juicery, known for its nutrient-dense smoothies and acai bowls, is opening a new location in downtown Exeter.

From superfood-packed smoothies such as Peanut Butter Bliss (banana, peanut butter, chocolate almond milk) to the trendy Acai Bowl (blended acai/guarana, banana and almond milk topped with fresh banana, peanut butter, granola, coconut, cacao nibs), The Juicery is known for its healthy eats.

Vandermark, who purchased the 1,000-square-foot space between the Big Bean and Tranquility Salon & Skin Care last month, said the layout was a “perfect fit.” Although no plans have been filed with the town yet, Vandermark said he envisions The Juicery as “a space for the community to gather, refuel, and socialize.”

“We are not ones to rush an opening though, as we do our best to be intentional about the decisions we make, and that can take time,” he added. “As for the work that needs to be done, we are still in the process of clearing out the space and drawing up our vision of what it could be.”

The Acai Bowl (blended acai/ guarana, banana and almond milk topped with fresh banana, peanut butter, granola, coconut, cacao nibs) is on the menu at The Juicery.

Darren Winham, Exeter’s director of economic development, said the arrival of The Juicery will be “a great addition to downtown." He said it "once again shows how desirable Exeter is; we fill vacant spaces at lightning speed."

Winham was referring to the fact that the space was purchased immediately after the closure of Fly By Cafe. The cafe closed its doors this past December after 2½ years, citing financial and staffing issues.

Exeter LitFest 2024: Here’s the full lineup of authors and special events

The Juicery excited about opening new Exeter location

Vandermark purchased The Juicery, which started in 1995, from a Craigslist ad in 2008. Back then, the first and only location was a 100-square-foot space in an old taxi stand in Portsmouth.

Following the purchase, Vandermark gave the “hole in the wall” a facelift, adding a couple more fresh juices and smoothies to the menu before moving to a larger space next door in 2013. Since then, The Juicery has expanded its footprint around New England, with four stores in the state, four in Massachusetts and two in Maine.

Vandermark also owns Maine Squeeze, which he purchased in 2011 and has expanded to four more locations between New Hampshire and Maine.

The Juicery, known for its nutrient-dense smoothies and acai bowls, is opening a new location in downtown Exeter.

Many residents voiced their excitement when they learned of the arrival of The Juicery in town. In the local Facebook group, “Exeter, NH Community Forum,” a post by Shana Hoch announcing the news received over 200 likes and nearly 100 comments.

“Oh my poor wallet, they have the best acai bowls ever,” wrote Jennifer Eleanor.

However, some residents voiced their concern, stating that Exeter already has similar options with the likes of Laney & Lu at 26 Water Street and Island Vibes Cafe, which opened last fall at 97 Lincoln Street.

In response to those comments, Vandermark said what sets them apart from other stores is “versatility.”

“We think it is great there are so many healthy options in the area, there seems to be a demand for it,” he said. “While we are known for our smoothies and acai bowls, we feel that our menu has a versatility that caters to many different people, and our fresh made-to-order juices are a specialty that could be what sets us apart.”

Vandermark said the new store will hopefully employ between 10-30 people and that customers can expect to see a "revamped space that matches the energy of our other Juicery stores, as well as our passion for approachable healthy offerings.”

Hampton Beach Ocean Boulevard makeover: Here's the latest $50 million plan and start date

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: The Juicery opening new Exeter spot: Smoothies, acai bowls and more