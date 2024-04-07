Judy Murray backs JK Rowling over transgender row

JK Rowling receives support for her views on transgender women from a number of sporting personalities - Debra Hurford-Brown

Judy Murray has backed JK Rowling’s stance on transgender rights, after the author said women’s protections must not be dismantled to “validate” the feelings of men amid a row over hate crime laws.

The tennis coach, who is mother of Andy and Jamie Murray, shared her support for a 700-word essay written by the Harry Potter writer in which she gave an in-depth explanation of her views on the clash between trans and women’s rights.

Rowling has been at the centre of a major row over the issue of gender since new laws came into force in Scotland last week, which made it a criminal offence to “stir up hatred” against trans people and other protected groups.

She challenged police to arrest her, in a deliberately provocative post in which she called a series of high-profile trans women men, before officers ruled no offence had been committed.

The writer expressed her view that while she believed gender dysphoria was a “real and very painful condition” it was not possible for surgeries or hormones to “literally turn a person into the opposite sex”.

Ms Rowling added that an ideology that stated each human being “has a nebulous ‘gender identity’ that may or might not match our sexed bodies” was causing “very real harm to vulnerable people.”

Judy Murray supports JK Rowling on transgender women - Graham Denholm/Getty Images

Perthshire-based Ms Murray, 64, shared Ms Rowling’s post on X, formerly Twitter, alongside the word “preach”. It also attracted support from other female sporting figures, such as the swimmer Sharron Davies and former tennis star Martina Navratilova.

It is the latest in a series of careful interventions over gender from Ms Murray, who has previously expressed concerns over the fairness of allowing trans athletes to participate in women’s sports, but has not spoken in detail about her views.

In the article by Rowling that she endorsed, the author was responding to a claim that she had a “narrow” view of womanhood.

The Edinburgh-based writer explained that she believed women were only those born in bodies “geared towards producing eggs as opposed to sperm” regardless of whether they were capable of having children.

“I am strongly against women’s and girls’ rights and protections being dismantled to accommodate trans-identified men,” Rowling said, stating that they retained physical advantages and studies suggested they had “exactly the same pattern of criminality as other men”.

She added: “In other words, I think the safety and rights of girls and women are more important than those men’s desire for validation.”

She wrote that women born in female bodies were no more or less women regardless of whether they conformed to gender stereotypes, such as through how they dressed, their jobs or personalities.

She said: “Some people feel strongly that they should have been, or wish to be seen as, the sex class into which they weren’t born. Gender dysphoria is a real and very painful condition and I feel nothing but sympathy for anyone who suffers from it.

Martina Navratilova has been vocal on gender in sport - Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

“I want them to be free to dress and present themselves however they like and I want them to have exactly the same rights as every other citizen regarding housing, employment and personal safety.

“I do not, however, believe that surgeries and cross-sex hormones literally turn a person into the opposite sex, nor do I believe in the idea that each of us has a nebulous ‘gender identity’ that may or might not match our sexed bodies.”

Ms Navratilova, the former World No 1 tennis player said: “Right on JK”. Ms Davies, who competed in three Olympics, said: “Absolutely this. And this category ‘females’ deserve their own sport, free of males, no matter how they personally identify.”

Meanwhile, it emerged on Sunday that Police Scotland had been swamped with 8,000 hate crime complaints since the new laws were introduced just a week ago. The figure did not include a “small number” of hate crime reports made during the Rangers v Celtic Old Firm match at Ibrox.

In an apparent response to Rowling’s post, India Willoughby, the transgender TV personality who last month reported Rowling to Northumbria Police for “misgendering”, repeated her claim that Rowling was transphobic.

“JKR always does this,” Willoughby said. “Gloating, vicious abuse – and then later, if she feels the mask has slipped too much, tries to retrieve it with a gaslighting tweet or essay.

“Very clearly, JKR denies trans people’s identity and, like the mean girl bully she is, takes pleasure in refusing to acknowledge it, via repeated misgendering.”