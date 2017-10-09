Judi Dench, who once temporarily tattooed Harvey Weinstein's initials on her rear end, speaks out

Is there an age limit on tattoo removal?

Dame Judi Dench, 82, has long credited Harvey Weinstein for making her a star -- so much so that years ago, she had his name tattooed on her rear end.

It was in 2011 that Dench copped to the unexpected ink while accepting a British Film Institute award, attributing her incredible career "to Harvey, whose name I have had tattooed on my bum ever since."

The tattoo, according to Weinstein, reads "JD loves HW." Weinstein saw it himself when Dench showed him and fellow diners at a restaurant, he said during a 2015 interview on The Graham Norton Show.

"She said, 'I've got a surprise. You're a guy who has everything, I don't know what to get you,'" Weinstein recounted. "Judi Dench unbuckles her pants, and on her bum, as you say, 'JD loves HW.' A tattoo! She says, 'I put your name on my ass.'" (Whether or not Weinstein knows it, the tattoo was actually just applied with makeup as a prank, Dench has since said.)

It's likely Weinstein will no longer have such pleasant stories to share about the actress, based on her Monday statement.

“Whilst there is no doubt that Harvey Weinstein has helped and championed my film career for the past twenty years, I was completely unaware of these offenses, which are, of course horrifying and I offer my sympathy to those who have suffered, and wholehearted support to those who have spoken out,” Dench told Newsweek.

Dench won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress after starring in "Shakespeare in Love," which was produced by Weinstein's Miramax studio.

Weinstein was ousted over the weekend from his namesake company after the New York Times exposed his decades of secret sexual harassment settlements.