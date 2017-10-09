Judge's ruling will keep Rio Olympic head Nuzman in jail

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Carlos Nuzman, who headed the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, will remain in prison under a judge's order issued on Monday.

Nuzman was arrested last week and held temporarily in an investigation into a vote-buying scheme to land the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

The judge's order changed Nuzman's status from temporary detention to preventative detention. Nuzman's lawyer, Nelio Machado, said it was unknown when the 75-year-old Brazilian would be released from jail.

Brazilian and French authorities say Nuzman was a key figure in channeling at least $2 million to Lamine Daick, a former IOC member from Senegal who helped sway votes for Rio.

The International Olympic Committee suspended Nuzman last week from his role as an IOC honorary member. It also suspended the Brazilian Olympic Committee, which was headed by Nuzman.