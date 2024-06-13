New judges named for Ramapo and Rockland courts

More changes are coming to judicial seats in Ramapo and Rockland County.

The Ramapo Town Board has appointed Alejandra Silva-Exias to succeed Justice Djinsad Desir, who resigned to run for the Rockland County Court. The appointment and resignation were accepted at a board meeting on June 6.

Both will be on the Nov. 5 ballot.

Desir and Clarkstown Justice David Ascher have been appointed by the state Senate to the County Court for the remainder of 2024 and are running unopposed on Nov. 5 for 10-year terms. They succeed Judge Larry Schwartz and Rolf Thorsen, both of whom won election to the New York State Supreme Court in November 2023.

Judges David Fried, David Ascher, and Djinsad Desir with Ascher spouse Allison in Albany where Ascher and Desr were appointed Rockland County judges.

Silva-Exias becomes Ramapo court's first Hispanic judge

Silva-Exias comes to Ramapo from private practice after once working as an attorney for the Rockland Legislature and before that Rockland Legal Aid Services. She is married to Family Court Judge Christopher Exias, who had succeeded Desir as a Spring Valley judge. Exias clerked for two New York State Supreme Court judges. Desir also clerked.

Silva-Exias becomes the Ramapo Town Court's first Hispanic judge, Supervisor Michael Specht said on Wednesday.

Specht said Silva-Exias was the only candidate interviewed for the open judgeship. She will serve for the remainder of 2024, but will seek a four-year term in November, he said.

Specht said he and those Town Board members who interviewed her were impressed.

"I've known her for a while as a lawyer when she worked with Legal Aid," Specht said. "I thought she was professional, well prepared, passionate about the law and a good advocate. I believe she has the skills, the experience and the temperament to be an effective and fair judge."

Ramapo's other judge is Rhoda Schoenberger. The town once had three justices but deleted one position last year.

Republicans have not named candidates

No opponent has been chosen by Republicans or other parties for the November election for Town Court judge.

Registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by 35,356 to 17,615 across the town. Countywide, there are 92,054 registered Democrats, 49,093 Republicans, and 50,742 non-affiliated voters.

Steve Lieberman covers government, breaking news, courts, police, and investigations. Reach him at slieberm@lohud.com Twitter: @lohudlegal

Read more articles and bio. Our local coverage is only possible with support from our readers.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Ramapo names first Hispanic judge; two Rockland NY judges unopposed