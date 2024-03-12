Judges dismisses charge against woman accused of role in 1st Fairlawn homicide since 1974

A 22-year-old Akron woman no longer faces a felony charge related to the 2022 shooting death of Tyler Flinn, which was Fairlawn's first homicide since 1974.

On March 11, Summit County Common Pleas Judge Joy Malek Oldfield dismissed Alyssa Green's third-degree felony charge of obstructing justice, according to court documents.

Guilty plea: Akron man takes plea deal for 2022 Fairlawn shooting, city's first homicide since 1974

Green was represented by attorneys John Greven and Alan Medvick.

This comes nearly two weeks after Terrance Owens, 22,of Akron, agreed to plead guilty to reduced charges voluntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery. He was sentenced to two 10 to 15-year prison terms.

He also pleaded guilty to having weapons while under disability and discharging a firearm into a habitation or school safety zone, both felonies, and two firearm specifications. For these, Oldfield sentenced him to 11 years in prison.

This was Fairlawn's first homicide since 1974.

Flinn was riding in a pickup truck with a cousin when they were chased by another vehicle, Flinn's family told the Beacon Journal in 2022. A shootout ensued after they stopped in a parking lot.

He was found with multiple gunshot wounds in an apartment parking lot in the 100 block of Bluffington Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

