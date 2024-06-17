Judges in Bayfield, Douglas counties to lead 10th Judicial District

Jun. 17—DOUGLAS COUNTY — The Wisconsin Supreme Court appointed Bayfield County Circuit Court Judge John P. Anderson to serve as the chief judge of the 10th Judicial District.

Anderson will assume the duties Aug. 1, when Barron County Judge Maureen Boyle's six-year term ends.

Anderson has served as deputy chief judge since 2018, a role that will go to Douglas County Circuit Court Judge Kelly Thimm.

The 10th Judicial District is comprised of 14 counties throughout northwest Wisconsin, including Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Chippewa, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Iron, Polk, Rusk, Sawyer, St. Croix and Washburn.

Each judicial administrative district in Wisconsin has a chief judge, deputy chief judge and a district court administrator. The 10th District administrative office is in Hudson and the district court administrator is Ross Munns.

Anderson will continue his duties as Bayfield County Circuit Judge, which he has held since 2003.

"It is an honor to be selected as chief judge," Anderson said. "I have worked very hard over the years and part of that experience has been a particular interest in judicial administration and developing best practices and good judicial policies. I have good working relationships throughout our district and the state. I think that is why I was chosen for the position."

Anderson also teaches judicial education and is an associate dean with the Wisconsin Judicial College. In addition, he is the co-chair of the State-Tribal Justice Forum and chairs the Video Conferencing Subcommittee of the Policy and Planning Committee of the Supreme Court.

Anderson selected Thimm to serve as the deputy chief judge. Thimm has served as Branch 1 circuit court judge in Douglas County since 2009.