TechCrunch

Last November, Adam D'Angelo found himself at the epicenter of one of the biggest controversies in the tech industry. The board of OpenAI — the $80 billion startup leading the AI bandwagon — had abruptly booted its CEO, Sam Altman, only to reinstate him just days later. D'Angelo was on the board that dismissed Altman... and he was (and remains) on the board that brought him back in.