Judge upholds seizure of dogs from Fillmore County breeders

Apr. 9—LEROY, Minn. — A Fillmore County judge ruled Tuesday that the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office acted appropriately when they, along with the Animal Humane Society, seized German shepherds from a breeder in February 2024.

Judge Jeremy Clinefelter called the living conditions of 15 dogs taken from the home of Don Anderson and Elham Alayyoub "appalling."

"No animal should be living in these types of conditions," Clinefelter said.

The decision came following a third hearing in a civil challenge of the seizure of puppies and breeding dogs from rural Le Roy. Clinefelter called the evidence "overwhelming" that Anderson and Alayyoub were "overmatched" and "not capable of caring for the animals."

The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office initiated the investigation of mistreatment of the animals after Anderson contacted the office to report his dogs were being poisoned. Anderson told investigators in February two of his breeding German shepherds had died within about two weeks of each other. Anderson said both had been vomiting blood before their deaths, according to a search warrant.

An examination of the body of one of the deceased dogs prompted an animal cruelty investigation after a veterinarian from the University of Minnesota reported the dog, at 45 pounds, was dehydrated, malnourished and underweight.

Steven Hovey, who represented Anderson and Alayyoub, said in the Tuesday hearing that the fact that the couple called authorities about a potential poisoning showed they were deeply concerned about the dogs.

"Who tortures animals and reports themselves to police?" Hovey asked.

Hovey noted that no dogs were dead on the property and none of the dogs seized had died.

Fillmore County Attorney Brett Corson said the law doesn't require death or maiming of animals to be considered mistreatment. He noted the body condition scores multiple veterinarians gave the dogs as evidence of longterm neglect. The dogs scored between a 1.5 and a 2 out of 9 on a body condition score, multiple veterinarians testified.

"It wasn't something that happened in a day or two," Corson said, adding the law is meant to prevent animal death or permanent harm.

"Like any crime, we try to intervene before the point of death," he said.

Clinefelter said the testimony showed a disconnect between Anderson and Alayyoub's love for their dogs and what had happened to them.

Clinefelter also noted that one of the couple's dogs died in veterinary care in November 2023 and that two other dogs died less than two weeks apart, which prompted the couple to call law enforcement believing their dogs were being poisoned.

Clinefelter said that contradicted Hovey's assertion dogs weren't dying.

"That's not true," he said. "Dogs are dying at an alarming rate."

The civil case challenged the seizure of the 15 dogs which, along with a litter born to one of the dogs since then, are in the custody of the Animal Humane Society in the Twin Cities.

Criminal charges against Anderson and Alayyoub were filed in Fillmore County on March 18

. They each face nine counts of misdemeanor mistreatment of animals.