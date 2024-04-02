Judge: Two Cambria County homicide cases moving toward trial

Apr. 2—EBENSBURG, Pa. — Brian Bradley Giles and Christopher George Rowe, both accused of homicide in separate Johnstown-area cases, appeared in Cambria County court Monday for updates on their pending trials.

Before the proceedings, lawyers for both defendants and Cambria County assistant district attorneys individually discussed details of the cases with Cambria County Judge Tamara Bernstein in her chambers.

Giles faces several counts, including criminal homicide, related to the 2018 disappearance and slaying of his wife, Nancy Giles.

He was scheduled for a jury trial in October, then in March, but both were continued. The October date was pushed back due to a conflict of interest in the Cambria County Public Defender's Office, and the March trial was postponed while both sides waited on a necessary report to be finished.

Now, Brian Giles' attorneys, Timothy Burns and David Weaver, said everything is in place to move forward. Burns said they feel confident that the case is now ready for trial.

"I think we're ready to go," Burns said. "We're looking forward to Mr. Giles' day in court."

Bernstein said Giles' new jury selection dates are May 28 and 29, with the trial set to take place from June 3 through June 7. She also scheduled another pre-trial status conference for Giles May 10.

Rowe is accused in the 2016 killing of 26-year-old Kaylene Roedel.

Rowe has been charged with criminal homicide, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with an unconscious person, aggravated assault, abuse of a corpse and false reports.

Bernstein said Rowe's case is still on track for jury selection July 1 and 2, followed by a trial July 15 through July 26. She also scheduled a May 10 status conference prior to his trial.

Bernstein said prosecutors and defense attorneys in Rowe's case finalized requested discovery and pending reports Monday.