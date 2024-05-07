Judge in Trump’s classified documents case postpones May trial indefinitely

The federal judge overseeing former President Donald Trump’s classified documents case issued an order Tuesday postponing the May 20 trial date. The order did not set a new date.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon wrote in the five-page order that the date will be reset by a separate order.

“The Court also determines that finalization of a trial date at this juncture — before resolution

of the myriad and interconnected pre-trial and CIPA (Classified Information Procedures Act) issues remaining and forthcoming — would be imprudent and inconsistent with the Court’s duty to fully and fairly consider the various pending pre-trial motions before the Court, critical CIPA issues, and additional pretrial and trial preparations necessary to present this case to a jury.”

The delay makes it all but certain the trial will not be held before Election Day in November.

Trump and co-defendants Waltine Nauta, Trump’s aid, and Carlos De Oliveira, the property manager at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, are facing charges stemming from boxes of classified documents that Trump allegedly harbored at the club after his presidency. Nauta and De Oliviera are accused of conspiring with Trump to delete security footage that showed boxes of classified documents being moved throughout the property, according to the indictment.

