Judge tosses lawsuit against Spring Valley police in Tina Davis' death; family to appeal

NEW CITY — The family of Tina Davis is appealing a state judge's dismissal of a lawsuit claiming negligence by the Spring Valley police caused her death in January 2020.

Supreme Court Justice Sherri Eisenpress found that officers acted within department policy in administering medical aid to Davis and were not negligent in trying to help Davis pending the arrival of medical professionals.

The judge also accepted the Rockland medical examiner's findings that Davis didn't die directly from her confrontation with the police, but from "cardiac arrest due to acute cocaine and alcohol intoxication with seizure activity, agitated behavior, and police restraint."

"As plaintiff (Davis's son) has failed to demonstrate a triable issue of fact that would defeat the police officers' qualified immunity defense, the complaint requires dismissal," Eisenpress concluded in her 13-page decision released March 25.

Davis, a Spring Valley resident with a history of mental illness, died on Jan. 5, 2020, a day after police responded to a 911 call at 5:12 a.m. saying that Davis broke car windows and chased another person on Bethune Boulevard and Fred Hecht Drive in Spring Valley.

Wrongful death lawsuit claimed police negligence

The wrongful death lawsuit, filed in December 2021 by Davis' son Derrick McMullin II, claimed that Davis' death was caused by police negligence and insufficient training in dealing with a person with mental health issues.

The lawsuit stated police were slow to dispatch emergency medical personnel and administer treatment at the scene. The lawsuit claimed the use of a Taser to subdue Davis was an unnecessary use of force.

The family's attorney, Michael Sussman of Orange County, said Eisenpress did not consider evidence most favorable to the plaintiff, as required. He said the police's "delay in attending to Ms. Davis was both unexplained and unconscionable."

The decision marked Eisenpress's second dismissal in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claimed police used excessive force, knew Davis suffered from mental illness and needed to send personnel experienced in dealing with people with mental health issues, and acted negligently in arresting her.

In August 2022, Eisenpress dismissed those claims. But she allowed arguments on whether the police delay in calling for medical personnel was a triable cause of Davis's death. The lawsuit claimed dispatchers didn't provide enough information to patrol officers and delayed calling medical responders, and that emergency care didn't arrive at the scene until 15 minutes after Davis became unconscious.

Sussman has appealed her 2022 ruling. He said he would consolidate the appeal of Eisenpress's first ruling with her dismissal of the lawsuit on March 25.

AG's investigation cleared police of wrongdoing

A 16-page report by the New York State Attorney General's Office issued in 2021 — which included autopsy results, medical records, interviews, and video — cleared the police officers of any criminal acts. But it suggested village officers undergo better training for dealing with people with mental health issues. The report also suggested the village invest in body cameras and ensure better response times from paramedics and ambulance crews.

The medical examiner's autopsy report found Davis suffered a seizure while fighting three officers. Police used a Taser to subdue her.

Medical Examiner Dr. Laura Carbone's report listed the manner of death as "could not be determined." Carbone noted various external injuries consistent with Davis' agitated behavior on video footage and found no external injuries related to the police interaction with Davis.

Davis, 53, who had two children, had a history of mental illness and drug abuse — known to many village police officers. She also had a pre-existing heart condition, according to the ME's report.

Activists with the Rockland People's Panel on Policing said at the time that they were "outraged that no one is being held criminally responsible for Tina Davis dying after being tasered while handcuffed. We are outraged that police officers are responding to people in mental health crisis without mental health professionals present."

The village of Spring Valley urged Eisenpress to dismiss the lawsuit through attorney Brian Sokoloff of Sokoloff Stern on Long Island. The village's legal papers argued that the officers provided medical care based on their mandatory in-service training.

"Furthermore, defendant contends that the negligence claim also falters under the "proximate cause" element as there is no evidence that any actions by responding officers proximately caused Davis's drug and alcohol-induced cardiac arrest and subsequent death," Eisenpress wrote,

Sussman's legal papers argued that a "reasonable jury could conclude that Ms. Davis became unresponsive at 5:21 a.m. and that she was surrounded by four Spring Valley Police Officers that did not intervene for at least twelve minutes."

Eisenpress' decision noted Sussman defined "intervention as meaning the use of CPR, Narcan/Naxolone, or the available defibrillator which he asserts, should have been used immediately upon her unresponsiveness."

