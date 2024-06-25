Judge tosses out elections lawsuit filed against Shasta County elections official

A judge on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit filed by a woman who lost the District 2 Shasta County Board of Supervisors race, agreeing that county elections officials did not illegally alter the outcome of the March 5 primary.

Superior Court Judge Stephen Baker granted the county's motion for judgment, "which means they didn't state a clear reason to win the case," said Christopher Pisano, an attorney hired by the county to represent it in the case.

The county's Assistant Registrar of Voters, Joanna Francescut, said she was happy with the court's Tuesday ruling.

"I am very pleased with the judge's ruling and the comments he made while granting our motion. I'm proud of my staff for the work they do every single day to serve our community and ensure our elections are accurate, fair and transparent," Francescut said in a text message.

But Alexander Haberbush, who represented Laura Hobbs in the lawsuit, said he disagreed with the judge's ruling and planned to file an appeal on his client's behalf.

Haberbush and Hobbs argued that the county clerk and registrar of voters office followed the wrong procedure in placing names on the March 5 primary ballot.

They claimed the county should have used a random alpha draw of last names performed by the California Secretary of State when setting the order of candidates names on the ballot. Instead, county elections officials randomly drew letters from the alphabet and applied those to the order of how names appeared on ballots, according to court testimony.

Pisano said the random placement of names on the ballot was an inadvertent mistake that did not cause Hobbs to lose the election.

Haberbush and Hobbs argued that she would have at least advanced to the general election if the county had followed the secretary of state's random list of how the names should have appeared on ballots.

Haberbush also said the county did not properly notify the public of the drawing and that the drawing was not a public event.

But Baker said Haberbush's claims were not backed up with any expert testimony that claimed having Hobbs' name appear at the top of the ballot would have helped her garner more votes.

The only election expert that testified during court testimony earlier this month was Francescut, and as the assistant registrar of voters, she was effectively on trial as she she ran the election in March and represented the county in court.

Baker also pointed out that Haberbush treated Francescut poorly as a witness, questioning her in an "accusatory" and "undignified" manner.

Hobbs sued Allen Long, who won the election, and Cathy Darling Allen, who retired as registrar of voters in May.

Long received 50.13% of the vote, which meant he avoided a runoff in the November election. While his name appeared at the top of the list of the District 2 supervisors candidates, the outcome was not the same in all races.

In the District 4 supervisors race, Patrick Jones' name appeared first on the ballot, but he lost the election, garnering only about 40% of the vote. Matt Plummer, who won the primary, received about 60% of the vote, even though his name was second on the list.

In the District 3 supervisors race, Win Carpenter's name was first on the list of three candidates, but he received the fewest votes.

In the District 1 supervisors recall, the first question on the list gave voters the option to answer "Yes" to the question of whether District 1 Supervisor Kevin Crye should be recalled. Even though "No" was the second answer, he survived the recall attempt by 50 votes.

If Hobbs appeals Baker's decision, any appellate court would need to overturn the ruling within the next six weeks. Francescut said the elections office needs to be notified no later than 88 days before the Nov. 5 election of any item to be placed on the ballot.

That would require a decision by an appeals court and notification to the elections office by either Aug. 8 or 9, she said.

