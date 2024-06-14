Judge terminates Odraye Jones' right to self-representation

Jun. 14—JEFFERSON — To ensure convicted cop killer Odraye Jones gets a fair resentencing trial, an Ashtabula County Common Pleas judge on Thursday decided Jones can no longer represent himself.

Judge David Schroeder heard arguments Tuesday regarding Jones' 27 motions, and on Thursday, rejected all but two — Jones will be allowed to wear civilian clothes if he wears "appropriate court attire" during future hearings, according to the judgement entry. The second issue, whether Jones' restraints will be removed at each hearing, will be decided at each individual hearing, according to the judgement entry.

Schroeder dismissed the remaining motions after considering each one in their entirety because they are "outside the scope of his court's jurisdiction granted by the remand," the judgement entry states.

The only issue before the court is the penalty phase of the trial, the judge said at Tuesday's motions hearing. Nearly all of Jones' motions were directed at the guilt portion of the case and that's been decided, he said.

Schroeder has repeatedly told Jones that he doesn't believe it's in Jones' best interest to represent himself when two death penalty lawyers have been appointed to represent him for free. Even so, Jones insisted that's what he wanted to do.

In Thursday's judgement entry, Schroeder also reinstated attorneys John B. Juhasz, Margaret Brunarski and Melissa Dinsio, who've been acting as Jones' standby attorneys and who were originally appointed to the case.

The penalty phase trial remains scheduled for Aug. 12, according to court records.

Jones, 47, and known as Alik Allah U Akbar since converting to Islam in prison, was sentenced to death in May 1998 by a jury in the November 1997 fatal shooting of Ashtabula Police Officer William D. Glover Jr.

The resentencing trial came about after Jones' death sentence was revoked nearly two years ago by an appellate court, which found the testimony of a clinical psychologist racist. The doctor was called to the witness stand by Jones' own defense attorneys.

Jones has since berated those attorneys, and repeatedly said he no longer trusts attorneys — any attorneys — to represent him. After months of asking Schroeder to allow him to represent himself, refusing to cooperate with his appointed attorneys and a psychologist deeming Jones competent to stand trial, Schroeder ruled last October in Jones' favor, but with conditions.

For example, Jones must respect the decorum of the court. He must comply with rules of criminal procedure and rules of evidence, to name a few.

Jones made it clear Tuesday that he wants to be released or given a whole new trial to determine guilt or innocence.

Ashtabula County Chief Assistant Prosecutor, Dawn Cantalamessa, said Jones' guilt still stands. The appellate court held up his conviction and granted a new penalty phase of a trial, court records show.

"We are here for sentencing, not a guilty verdict," she said. "His arguments are moot and a lot of these arguments have been ruled on."