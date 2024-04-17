Judge temporarily blocks Ohio ban on gender-affirming care for minors

A judge has issued a temporary restraining order to prevent the ban on gender-affirming care for minors to take effect.

House Bill 68 would ban gender-affirming care for transgender people under 18, as well as ban transgender student-athletes from competing in women’s and girls’ sports.

HB 68 was vetoed by Gov. Mike DeWine in December.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ACLU of Ohio files lawsuit challenging ban on gender-affirming care for minors

That veto was overridden by the House and Senate earlier this year.

The ACLU of Ohio along with the global law firm Goodwin filed a lawsuit challenging the bill in March.

Franklin County Judge Michael Holbrook issued a temporary restraining order Tuesday.

Freda Levenson, Legal Director for the ACLU of Ohio issued a statement to the ruling:

“We are thrilled and relieved that Ohio’s ban on gender-affirming health care has been halted, and that transgender youth can continue, for the near term at least, to access medically necessary healthcare. Our legal battle will continue until, we hope, this cruel restriction is permanently blocked. Ohio families have a constitutional right to make personal healthcare decisions without government intrusion.”

Attorney General Dave Yost also responded to the ruling.

“This is just the first page of the book. We will fight vigorously to defend this properly enacted statute, which protects our children from irrevocable adult decisions. I am confident that this law will be upheld.”

HB 68 was originally set to take effect on April 24.

The temporary restraining order is in effect for 14 days or until the hearing of the plaintiff’s motion for a preliminary injunction, whichever is sooner.

We will continue to follow this story.







