Judge tells Lebanon to allow controversial Mister Car Wash on prominent commercial tract

A Middle Tennessee judge has forced Lebanon’s planning commission to reverse course and approve construction plans for a new Mister Car Wash at a prominent site on West Main Street after a lawsuit was filed against the city.

Planning commissioners approved the plan last week after it was previously voted down in November. At the time, they voted against the plan even though it appeared to meet city zoning and code requirements, which led to the lawsuit on behalf of Mister Car Wash.

Chancellor C.K. Smith, of the 15th Judicial District, found the planning commission’s denial was “not legally based and that it was arbitrary and capricious,” Lebanon City Attorney Andy Wright told planning commissioners during their regular meeting on April 23.

The chancellor called for the plan's approval.

Lebanon City Hall.

Car Wash Headquarters, which does business as Mister Car Wash, filed suit after the city's November denial, saying the planning commission “improperly denied the application.”

The lawsuit requested a reversal of the decision.

The 5,434-square-foot Mister Car Wash is set for construction at 1555 W. Main Street near Carver Lane.

Lebanon Economic Development Director Sarah Haston told planning commissioners last year that the car wash wasn’t recruited by the city and wasn't considered the best use for the property.

In January, the Lebanon city council approved a zoning change that regulates car washes as a conditional use in Commercial Office and Planned Business Development / Industrial Park districts.

