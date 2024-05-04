Judge: Teen held without bond for shooting near Dunbar High School that left student injured

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Eighteen-year-old Zaharia Graves – one of the two teens who the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) believe was involved in a shooting near a Northwest D.C. high school – appeared in court for the first time on Saturday.

The shooting happened on Friday at about 9:55 a.m. at Dunbar High School.

According to court documents, a witness told detectives that he was sitting outside his home just before the shooting and noticed a group of juveniles in an alley between Morgan Street and New York Avenue in Northwest.

The witness said the group then ran out of the alley and onto Kirby Street and he heard a few of them say something to the effect of “Get ready, they’re coming around the other side.”

Student inside Dunbar High School in DC hit by bullet fired from outside

Surveillance footage shows that the group consisted of about 15 boys. Two of the boys had guns and were later identified as the two shooters.

A few minutes later, the witness said he heard gunshots.

According to the affidavit, a teacher at Dunbar High School called MPD to report that a bullet came through the window of a classroom and hit a girl in the head. A basketball coach ran into the classroom and used the girl’s jacket to apply pressure to her head until DC Fire and EMS arrived.

Two teens arrested after student was hit by bullet fired near Dunbar High School

At the hospital, the girl told detectives that she was standing in the middle of the classroom, looking at her phone when she felt pain in her head. She then noticed her head was bleeding.

She sustained a graze wound to the right side of her forehead, deep enough that her skull could be seen, according to cort documents. Doctors said, however, that she would not need surgery.

Graves and a 17-year-old boy were charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Pistol without A License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition and related charges.

A judge ruled on Saturday that Graves would be held without bond. His next court date was scheduled for Tuesday, May 28 at 9:30 a.m.

A hearing for the 17-year-old is scheduled for Monday, May 6.

