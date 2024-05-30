Judge stunned when man with suspended license joins court Zoom call while driving
A Michigan state judge appeared shocked when Corey Harris, who was charged with driving with a suspended license, appeared in his court hearing over Zoom for the charges while he was driving. Washtenaw County Judge Cedric Simpson revoked Harris’ bond and ordered Harris to turn himself in at a local county jail the same day. Harris has a pretrial hearing scheduled on June 5, and CNN has reached out to his lawyer for comment but has not yet heard back.