Judge slams Coeur d'Alene man who livestreamed Second and Division shooting for antagonizing homeless people

Jun. 10—An Idaho man antagonizing people near Division Street and Second Avenue in Spokane as he livestreamed it on his YouTube channel had multiple chances to leave before he shot and seriously injured a person Friday night during a confrontation, according to court records.

Prosecutors have charged 36-year-old Hoyt Webb, of Coeur d'Alene, with shooting and injuring an unarmed man upset with Webb's provocative language and video recording of people who asked him to stop.

"You went to this location for your own entertainment," Court Commissioner Eugene Cruz said at Webb's first appearance in Spokane Superior Court Monday.

In his hour-long video that Webb posted to his "Kootenai County Press" YouTube channel, he is seen walking down Second Avenue and Division Street narrating about "crackheads" who were hanging around the area notorious for criminal activity such as open drug use and violence. The video ends after police say Hoyt shot 47-year-old homeless man Thomas Hatch, who remained hospitalized in critical condition Monday morning, according to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center spokesperson Allie Hyams.

Hatch's older brother, Eric Kessler, told Cruz his brother is "barely clinging to life." He left the courthouse in tears Monday on his way to the hospital.

"If his heart stops again, they can't revive him," Kessler said after the hearing. Hatch was homeless because he had an accident that caused him neurological damage as a child, Kessler added. It's why he fell into the wrong crowd. But Kessler still loves his "baby brother" no matter what, he said.

Webb says on his YouTube page he is a "credentialed reporter and photographer with The Constitution First Amendment Press Association." The association gives out free press credentials to people who apply for them, according to its website. The association tells people to "beware" of "qualified journalists" who have biased interests, and that all members' information is anonymous.

Under Webb's "Kootenai County Press" page, he has multiple videos of himself traveling throughout Washington, mostly in Spokane, and goading employees and police officers at various locations.

Webb, who is wearing a Trump 2024 hat in the video and holding a selfie stick, is seen in his livestream motioning the camera towards the 7-Eleven on South Division Street to his viewers and telling them, "Spokane, Washington, ladies and gentlemen."

Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown last Tuesday declared an emergency for the area specific to the city's opioid crisis.

Few people are seen at the 7-Eleven at the time he is filming. Some who pass by in the video flip him off, and he shouts expletives at them.

After seeing a man with a knife downtown, Webb walks back to his parked car and retrieves his gun, telling his viewers, "It'd be a bad idea if they pull anything out on me, 'cause I'm pro-Second Amendment."

At one point, a man walks past Webb with a confused look on his face. Webb claims the man "ran up" with a knife, but no knife is visible in his video.

Other people nearby begin to approach Webb and tell him to leave after he walks through a group gathered along a sidewalk about a block south of Second near the corner of Short Avenue and Division. He yells back he is "constitutionally protected," the video shows, and claims people are holding knives, guns and rocks. A rock is seen laying in the street, but no other weapons are visible in the video.

At this point, "Webb still does not retreat," Spokane Police Det. Kelsey Walker wrote in court records.

Webb then claims he was attacked with a pipe, but the video doesn't show anyone near him at the time.

"I'm trying to help you guys," he claims, but does not elaborate how he intends to do that.

The confrontation escalates as he screams at people to drop a rock he claims that at least one of them is holding. A man nearby is heard saying, "Nothing on me," though later a woman could be seen throwing one, which fell far short of where Webb was standing.

Webb at this point is yelling at people to get back. He shouts the full sentence, "I feel threatened" numerous times. At one point, two women and a man walk across the several lanes of Division Street as traffic stops. One of the women is talking her own video of Webb as the man yells at Webb, asking him how it feels. More people are milling about and walking near Webb.

Hatch, identified as the victim by police, walks by with an empty iced coffee in his left hand and nothing in his right. As the confrontation continues, with Webb continuing to scream "I feel threatened," he fires a "warning shot" at the ground, according to records.

He then fires again, and it is alleged he shoots Hatch, who is briefly seen lying on the ground.

Hatch's brother spoke directly to Webb on Monday: "Just because people are homeless or on drugs doesn't make them a lesser person" or deserve to be shot, he said.

"I believe you are evil by your videos, with malice in your heart," Kessler said. "If he dies, I will be at every court hearing — burn my face into your brain, I'm not going anywhere."

After the shooting, Webb is approached by a man in an orange jacket who tells him, "That was not self-defense," and that he's going to jail.

Webb points his gun at the man, who cowers in fear as if he's about to be shot until he runs away, the video shows.

"It does not appear Webb made any attempts to retreat back to his vehicle, to call 911 for help, or ask anyone to call for help," court records say.

Webb told police that he felt like he was in fear for his life, court records say, and that he "regrets being down there." He was booked into the Spokane County Jail around 2 a.m. Saturday and is being held on a $75,000 bond.

Webb declined a jailhouse interview Monday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.