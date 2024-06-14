Judge sides with developers in University Heights suit, rules restrictions unenforceable

Circuit Judge Derek Ankrom ruled Friday in favor of developers at Be Kind & Merciful, LLC, clearing one hurdle for redevelopment of the northwest corner of National Avenue and Sunshine Street.

In his 42-page ruling, Ankrom ruled against residents of the University Heights neighborhood who hoped to block construction of anything but a residential dwelling with a lawsuit that sought to enforce 100-year-old deed restrictions.

Community members had been waiting on the decision for months. Final arguments were heard in February in the case, which the judge called "one of first impression."

"This lawsuit is not about what is best for the University Heights neighborhood; it is not about whether the homes in University Heights remain beautiful and full of history; and it is not about whether any development proposed by BK&M is a wise use of the land that it has purchased," Ankrom wrote in his order, which claims most of the century-old restrictions have been waived by University Heights residents themselves.

Filed more than a year ago by a group of University Heights residents, the lawsuit aimed to enforce deed restrictions on lots on the northwest corner of National Avenue and Sunshine Street that would prohibit the construction of a commercial development — the stated goal of developers at BK&M who purchased the lots. Ankrom had been tasked with deciding whether the neighbors were able to enforce those deed restrictions and whether BK&M would be bound by them, preventing the construction of any structures that were out of compliance.

The decision issued Friday is only part of a lengthy process the corner at the center of controversy has endured over the past year.

At the most recent public hearing in front of Springfield Planning & Zoning Commission for the rezoning of the property, Ralph Duda, developer at BK&M, presented plans for a food hall with pickleball courts. After P&Z recommended denial of the rezoning, BK&M withdrew its application and instead submitted an application for a planned development. A planned development includes a site plan to which the applicant must adhere; those plans are expected to include the food hall and pickleball court that were part of the previous pitch. While a neighborhood meeting was scheduled in late March, with a return to P&Z in April, Duda decided to postpone any steps forward until the courts granted legal clarity.

Developer Ralph Duda, left, consults with his legal council during the City of Springfield Planning and Zoning hearing at City Hall on April 6, 2023.

What did Ankrom's ruling in the University Heights case say?

Ankrom heard the case at a bench trial on Jan. 18, during which numerous original deeds were added into evidence and witnesses took the stand to testify. Plaintiffs, represented by attorney Bryan Wade, emphasized the neighborhood's historic roots and the value the deed restrictions continue to hold. Bryan Fisher, the attorney representing BK&M, on the other hand argued that surrounding circumstances around the neighborhood, like roadways and traffic, have significantly changed and that the lack of a common grantor and the lack of consistency in restrictions across all original deeds meant the restrictions were not enforceable.

(Editor's note: Wade has at times represented the News-Leader in legal proceedings.)

The passage of time since the deeds were granted, dating back to 1925, and the nuance of originally deeded lots now containing more than one residential house were points of discussion at a final argument hearing on Feb. 14. In Missouri, there is not a statute of limitations for deed restrictions, with the law instead pointing to a "reasonable" timeline.

In his order, Ankrom sided with BK&M on all issues except for a restriction on the erection of garagettes, or garage apartments, on four of the lots. He ruled that the plaintiffs cannot enforce the restrictions to only build private dwellings and BK&M is not bound by the restrictions because they have largely been waived over the years by the residents themselves.

One of the main restrictions is one prohibiting "nothing to be erected thereon, except a private residence." Because of the nature of this language, Ankrom notes this is a unique case for the courts to take up, one that previously has not been considered. At trial, it was shown that originally platted lots had been subdivided or now contained more than one house and accessory constructions like sheds and fences.

In his order, Ankrom interprets this restriction as having been violated repeatedly in the past.

"In the Court’s view, 'nothing' means 'nothing,' and the Single Private Residence Covenant does not, on its face, permit the erection of structures appurtenant to any such single private residence," he wrote. "No Plaintiff is in compliance with the Single Private Residence Covenant."

By violating the restrictions themselves and not enforcing them prior to this case, Ankrom ruled that they have been waived. This pertains to the single private residence, allowable materials and setback restrictions. This is not the case, he ruled, with the prohibition on garagettes because there is no evidence that the restriction has been violated.

A University Heights Neighborhood sign along Sunshine Street next to properties on the northwest corner of National Avenue and Sunshine Street at the center of a lawsuit.

Judge's ruling cites inconsistency in University Heights deed restrictions

During trial, as well as in the order, it was apparent that deed restrictions were inconsistent across the neighborhood — for some lots, the original deeds included all the referenced restrictions, some only included a portion of the restrictions and others had none at all. Ankrom notes that the University Heights plat does not include any restrictive covenants and there is no evidence that "uniform restrictions pertaining to the entirety of the University Heights subdivision were recorded." Because of the inconsistencies both within the deeds of BK&M lots and those in the plaintiffs' lots, the restrictions are not enforceable, he ruled.

More: Judge says University Heights lawsuit will be 'close call' after hearing final arguments

"With respect to the lots claimed by the parties in this case, not all of them were conveyed with the Single Private Residence Covenant, not all were conveyed with the Materials Covenant, not all were conveyed with a Setback Covenant, those that were conveyed with a Setback Covenant are not uniform in the restriction imposed, and not all were conveyed with a Garagette Covenant," Ankrom wrote.

Because some of the original lots were foreclosed on, any restrictions on the deeds of those lots would have been destroyed by the foreclosure, according to Ankrom's ruling. While none of BK&M's lots were a part of the foreclosure sale, the foreclosure undermined the idea of applying the restrictions to the entire neighborhood under a common plan or scheme of development, the judge decided.

Marta Mieze covers local government at the News-Leader. Contact her with tips at mmieze@news-leader.com.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Judge rules in Springfield University Heights deed restriction lawsuit