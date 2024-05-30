Judge sets trial date of Dec. 2 for Lakeland man charged in U.S. Capitol attack in 2021

A trial date of Dec. 2 has been set for Thomas Osborne of Lakeland, who faces felony and misdemeanor charges related to the U.S. Capitol attack of Jan. 6, 2021.

District Judge Amit P. Mehta of the District of Columbia approved the trial schedule during a status conference held Monday. A next status conference is scheduled for Aug. 1.

Osborne, 40, is charged with civil disorder, a felony, and with misdemeanor charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building or grounds. FBI agents arrested him in February.

Osborne traveled to Washington, D.C., and attended former President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally in a group that included Jonathan Pollock and Olivia Pollock, siblings from North Lakeland facing multiple charges related to the Capitol attack, according to court records.

Osborne has pleaded not guilty and is free on bond. He is one of seven current or former Polk County residents charged with or convicted of crimes connected to the Jan. 6 riots.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Lakeland man faces trial in December on U.S. Capitol riot charges