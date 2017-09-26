Judge sets home run record as Yankees beat Royals

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge reacts after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in New York. It was Judge's 50th home run, which sets a new record the most home runs hit by a rookie in the MLB. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge broke Mark McGwire's Major League Baseball record for home runs by a rookie, hitting a pair for the second straight day to raise his total to 50 and lead the New York Yankees over the Kansas City Royals 11-3 Monday.

The 6-foot-7, 25-year-old slugger tied the mark with a two-run drive to right-center off Jakob Junis (8-3) in the third inning that put New York ahead 3-0. His solo shot to left against Trevor Cahill in the seventh made it 7-3 and earned him a rare curtain call.

Judge has 13 home runs in September and six in five games, and he is second in the majors behind Miami's Giancarlo Stanton, who has 57. Judge has four multihomer games this month and seven this season.

McGwire hit 49 homers for Oakland in 1987.

Greg Bird added a two-run homer in the sixth. Gary Sanchez followed Judge in the seventh with back-to-back homers for the third time this year, raising his total to 33.

CC Sabathia (13-5) took a 6-0 lead into the seventh, when Salvador Perez hit a two-run homer and Mike Moustakas chased the left-hander by going deep four pitches later. Sabathia improved to 9-0 in 11 starts this year after Yankees losses.

New York moved within four games of AL East-leading Boston with six to play. Kansas City was pushed to the brink of postseason elimination.

CUBS 10, CARDINALS 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Addison Russell hit a three-run double in the first inning, then made a food run for a fan in enemy territory while Chicago beat St. Louis to move within a victory of clinching its second straight NL Central title.

Kris Bryant and Javier Baez homered for the Cubs, who can wrap up the division with a win Tuesday against the Cardinals or a loss by Milwaukee against Cincinnati.

Russell helped the Cubs get to starter Luke Weaver (7-2) early, then made some friends out of rival fans. After diving into the stands chasing a foul ball down the third-base line and spilling a fan's tray of chips, Russell emerged from the dugout a few innings later with a plate of nachos and delivered it to the fan. Russell stopped to take a selfie before heading back to play shortstop.

The loss eliminated St. Louis from NL Central contention and dimmed the Cardinals' wild-card hopes.

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina was taken out of the game in the seventh after he took two foul balls off his mask. St. Louis announced he is in concussion protocol.

Jon Lester (12-8) allowed one run in six innings. Chicago is 11-2 in its last 13 games.

Weaver gave up eight runs in three innings. He had won seven consecutive starts, the longest by a Cardinals rookie since Ted Wilks in 1944.

BLUE JAYS 6, RED SOX 4

BOSTON (AP) — Josh Donaldson homered and drove in three runs, powering Toronto past AL East-leading Boston.

Boston's six-game winning streak was snapped and its magic number to clinch a second straight division title remained at three.

Eduardo Nunez and Mookie Betts both left with injuries for the Red Sox. Nunez aggravated a right knee injury that sidelined him for 13 games, and Betts came out with pain in his left wrist.

Ryan Goins hit a solo homer and Teoscar Hernandez had a two-run double for the Blue Jays. Brett Anderson (2-2) allowed three runs in five innings.

Red Sox lefty Drew Pomeranz (16-6) had his shortest start of the season, giving up five runs and seven hits in two innings. He had only lost once in his last 18 outings.

Roberto Osuna got three outs for his 38th save.

WHITE SOX 4, ANGELS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — James Shields tossed seven strong innings and Nicky Delmonico hit a two-run double as Chicago damaged Los Angeles' slim playoff hopes.

With six games remaining, the Angels trail Minnesota by five games for the second AL wild card.

Mike Trout hit his 30th homer for the Angels, who have dropped seven of eight.

Shields (5-7) allowed two runs and four hits. Juan Minaya got three outs for his seventh save.

Ricky Nolasco (6-15) allowed four runs, two earned, in five-plus innings.

ASTROS 11, RANGERS 2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marwin Gonzalez had four hits and three RBIs as AL West champion Houston put Texas on the brink of elimination in the wild-card race.

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, the American League leader with 199 hits and a .348 batting average, left in the eighth inning after he was hit by a 95 mph fastball. The team said X-rays were negative and Altuve had a bruised forearm.