Judge sets bond at hearing for Decatur man accused of striking girlfriend

Jun. 8—A Decatur man initially held without bond after he was arrested and charged with first-degree domestic violence was granted bond by a Morgan County judge at an Aniah's Law hearing on Friday.

Christopher Key, 33, was arrested by Decatur police on Thursday in connection with an incident last month.

According to a detective's affidavit, Decatur police on May 2 responded to a residence in the 1700 block of 14th Avenue Southeast and spoke with a victim who was in a romantic relationship with Key. The victim explained to police that she and Key had gotten into an argument as he dropped her off at her home, and she then told him to leave.

"The victim said after she went inside her home, she locked the door and heard loud banging," the affidavit reads. "The victim said she went to her kitchen and grabbed a knife. Christopher busted the victim's front door open and entered the dwelling. The victim stated Christopher hit her face with his hand, and she struck Christopher with the knife."

The left side of the victim's face appeared to be swollen when she spoke with police, according to the affidavit.

First-degree domestic violence is a Class A felony and one of several severe offenses subject to Aniah's Law. Aniah's Law, passed in 2022, stipulates defendants charged with such an offense be held without bond pending a pretrial hearing.

Key appeared in District Judge Brent Craig's otherwise empty courtroom Friday morning alongside his court-appointed attorney Phoenix Iverson. Assistant District Attorney Courtney Schellack appeared on behalf of the state.

The shackled Key, standing at 6 feet, 7 inches tall, towered over everyone else. Schellack informed the judge that the prosecution and the defendant had reached an agreement.

"We have agreed to a $50,000 bond in this case," she said, "with special conditions of enrollment with Community Corrections and no contact with the victim."

Craig asked if the no-contact order should include the victim's place of employment before Schellack replied that Key and the victim work at the same place. Consequently, Key wasn't ordered to avoid the venue.

"I know for a fact he was calling her quite a lot from the jail cell yesterday, to the tune of 20 times," Schellack said.

Craig, who said he won't be handling the case after the hearing, then spoke candidly to Key. He said that women don't find that kind of behavior attractive.

"It's been my experience that that kind of contact is not productive," he said. "It's my sincere hope that (the victim) will remain safe and this was a fluke for you."

Alabama court records show no other criminal history for Key. He appeared contrite as the judge addressed him.

"As Jesus said, go and sin no more," Craig said.

Records show Key remained in Morgan County Jail on Friday afternoon.

