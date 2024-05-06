Judge sets $75K bond for Wayne Co. ex-juvenile jail staffer charged with assault of teens

A Hamtramck judge set a $75,000 cash bond Monday for a former juvenile jail staffer who is charged with sexually assaulting two teen boys in the Wayne County facility.

Svetlana Kuryanova, 33, of Farmington Hills, was arraigned in 31st District Court in Hamtramck on two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. Each charge is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

“These are alleged assaultive crimes that happened in a place of confinement … and that is troubling,” said Judge Alexis Krot, explaining why she adopted the prosecutor’s recommendation for bond.

The alleged assault of the residents, ages 16 and 17, happened at 7 p.m. April 8. County officials say employees saw "suspicious activity involving a female staffer and two male residents" on a video feed and launched an investigation, after which she was fired.

Kuryanova’s attorney argued she is not a flight risk, has no criminal history and is a single mother, with children, ages 5 and 2.

“She has very close family ties to the area,” said attorney Samuel Bennett.

Right, Svetlana Kuryanova, 33, of Farmington Hills is arraigned Monday by video on two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct in 31st District Court in Hamtramck. The charge is punishable by up to 15 years in prison. At left is Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Elisabeth Moore.

A woman who identified herself as the mother of one of the alleged victims was visibly upset after Krot set the bond, saying it was too low. She later left the building in tears.

Krot entered a plea of not guilty for Kuryanova and also required her to remain in her home on a tether if she is released on bond. Her next hearing is May 16.

More: Wayne County's troubled juvenile jail closer to losing license after new investigation

This is the second allegation that an adult at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Center sexually assaulted a youth. A state staffer, who was on-site to monitor operations at the county facility, was arrested in January in connection with an investigation into whether she sexually assaulted a 15-year-old male resident. That investigation is ongoing, officials said.

The Free Press has reported since the summer of 2022 on problems related to overcrowding and understaffing at the facility.

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans has said improvements have taken hold in recent months, including as of this spring adding more in-house mental health treatment, hiring about 100 new staffers and boosting pay by 35%, funded by a $10 million budget increase.

