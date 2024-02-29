Judge sentences guard to 5 years in prison for beating an inmate and lying about it

A has judge sentenced a former Staton Correctional Facility guard to more than five years in prison for using excessive force on a prisoner and lying about it afterwards.

Sgt. Devlon Williams, 38, will spend more than five years in prison and will have two years of supervised release after he attacked the victim while transporting him to receive care for suicidal ideation and then tried to cover up his crimes and intimidate witnesses, said Michael D. Nordwall, the assistant director of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division, in a statement.

A federal jury previously convicted Williams of deprivation of rights under color of law, falsification of records and obstruction of justice by a federal jury in the Middle District of Alabama, said Doug Howard, the law enforcement coordinator and public information officer at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama, in an email.

“Williams savagely beat and taunted an inmate who was not resisting and posed no threat, then he and another officer lied to conceal the crime," said Acting U.S. Attorney Jonathan S. Ross for the Middle District of Alabama. "They must be held responsible for their actions. Failure to do so would discredit the noble service of every other officer and weaken the public’s trust in those who are sworn to protect.”

Court documents show Williams was transporting a suicidal man from Staton's chapel to the health care unit. Williams stopped in the main hallway of the health care unit and beat the man.

He also yelled at the man and said “since you want to die, I’m going to help you," according to court documents.

Witnesses testified at trial that Williams punched and kicked the man while he was lying on the ground in the fetal position. He continued beating the man with a collapsible baton. Another corrections officer Larry Managan Jr. also beat the man.

Williams and Managan attempted to cover up their misconduct. Williams lied to an Alabama prisons investigator and prepared a false report about the beating. Williams also coerced junior-ranking officers and a nurse, who witnessed the act, to lie along with him.

“This defendant was a sergeant who was supposed to set an example for those he supervised and instead he callously abused his authority and brutalized a vulnerable inmate during a time of need,” said Kristen Clarke, the assistant attorney general of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Justice Department will not tolerate this type of violent conduct inside our jails and prisons, and we will continue to prosecute corrections officials who violate the constitutional and civil rights of people in their custody. This sentencing should send a clear message to officials employed in correctional settings that they are not above the law and will be held accountable when they break it.”

Managan previously pleaded guilty to obstructing justice. A judge sentenced him for the crime, and he testified against Williams at trial.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

