Judge sentences former officer to life in prison for murder of 16-year-old Gwinnett County girl

On Wednesday, a jury gave a guilty verdict to former Doraville police officer Miles Bryant, who is accused of kidnapping and killing 16-year-old Susana Morales.

The judge later sentenced Bryant to life without the possibility of parole.

The sentencing came on Wednesday night after Morales’ family members gave emotional statements before the judge in court.

Prosecutor Brandon Delfunt told the jury that Bryant, who was a police officer at the time, betrayed his badge and oath on July 26, 2022.

Delfunt said that Bryant kidnapped Morales, attempted to rape her, and later dumped her lifeless, naked body in the woods off Highway 316.

“He took her, he threw her phone out of the car, and ultimately drove her all the way to Dacula where he killed her and dropped the body,” Delfunt said.

The prosecution labeled Bryant as a “monster” and “sexual deviant,” claiming he repeatedly lied to investigators about Morales’ disappearance and murder.

The judge sentenced Bryant to life without parole, plus 12 months.

