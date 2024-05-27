Judge sentences former LPD officer to probation

May 27—A former Lebanon Police officer has been sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to one count of obstruction of justice.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office arrested Nicholas Reynolds, 28, in May of 2023. He served two days in jail after an investigation into his conduct during a warrant search for a wanted man.

Other officers lifted Reynolds into the man's attic to look for him earlier the same month. Reynolds told LPD Lt. Ryan Williamson that he may have knocked down some wires in the cramped attic on his way back out, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The security system at the house went dark after that, and the wanted man found five wires in the attic cut, according to court records. The man turned himself in, along with his security video of police at his house the next day.

LPD Chief Chad Morgan placed Reynolds on leave and began an internal investigation that was later turned over to the sheriff's office.

Reynolds had been asked to clear the attic. He told investigators he had become entangled in the wires and cut them to free himself.

He was also accused of obstruction of justice for altering the label on his body-camera recording of that day's events.

Reynolds resigned soon after he was placed on leave.

He was charged with official misconduct, obstruction of justice, and criminal mischief. Boone Circuit Court Judge Lori Schein sentenced Reynolds to two years with the Indiana Department of Correction but suspended prison time in favor of supervised probation. She dismissed the remaining charges.

LPD hired Reynolds in June 2017, but he was then called by the U.S. Army Reserve to serve a year in the Middle East, which delayed completion of his LPD training and swearing in until October 2018.

He took another year of leave from the department when he was again tapped for a second tour with the Army in the Middle East and returned in early 2023.