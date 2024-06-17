Judge sentences Elizabeth Fox-Doerr for murder-conspiracy plot to kill husband

Elizabeth Fox-Doerr, seated next to one of her attorneys, Robert Phillips, reacts after learning she has been found guilty of murder and conspiracy to commit murder on Tuesday, May 14, 2024

EVANSVILLE — A judge sentenced Elizabeth Fox-Doerr to serve 90 years in an Indiana prison on Monday for the 2019 killing of her husband, longtime Evansville firefighter Robert F. Doerr II.

Vanderburgh County Superior Court Judge Robert J. Pigman handed down the ruling during a 1:30 p.m. hearing, telling a packed courtroom that Fox-Doerr, 52, would serve consecutive sentences for the two counts jurors found her guilty of committing: aiding, inducing or causing murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Fox-Doerr adamantly maintained her innocence at trial and after Doerr was found shot to death outside the home they shared in Evansville. Doerr, 51, served with the Evansville Fire Department for 28 years.

"He wore his badge with pride and dignity," former Fire Chief Mike Connelly said at Doerr's funeral. "His legacy of integrity is what the foundation of this department is built upon."

During a lengthy trial in May, prosecutors told a 12-person jury that Fox-Doerr enlisted her "lover," 45-year-old Larry Richmond Sr., to carry out the fatal shooting.

Richmond Sr., who was convicted of a prior murder and released from prison not long before Doerr's killing, stands accused of firing the fatal shots. According to court records, he has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

He is scheduled to go before a jury in November.

Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Diana Moers led the state's case against Fox-Doerr alongside veteran prosecutor Stan Levco. Fox-Doerr was represented by special public defenders Mark and Robert Phillips.

After Pigman sentenced Fox-Doerr, she informed the court she would like to appeal her conviction and sentence. Mark Phillips told Pigman he would petition the public defender's office to appoint his office to represent Fox-Doerr in her appeal.

