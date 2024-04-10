Judge sentences Canton man, 49, for raping impaired person

CANTON ‒ A 49-year-old city man has been sentenced to six to nine years in prison for rape and sexual battery.

Stark County Common Pleas Judge Taryn L. Heath sentenced Christopher T. Wright after he pleaded guilty on March 26.

The offenses occurred Jan. 26, 2019, according to the indictment filed in November. The rape occurred when the victim's ability to resist or consent was substantially impaired.

The judge gave Wright credit against his prison sentence for 107 days already spent in jail. Upon his release from prison, he will spend five years on probation and be required to register his address with the local sheriff every 90 days for life.

