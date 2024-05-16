Judge says bond won't budge unless he was to increase it

May 16—GREENUP — Greenup County Circuit Judge Brian McCloud made a quick bond decision after viewing photographs of a victim involved in a domestic violence assault on Thursday.

David Parker, 50, was booked into the Greenup County Jail Feb. 24 on charges of second-degree domestic violence assault and unlawful imprisonment with a persistent felony offender enhancer.

Parker's attorney, Charles Oppenheimer, said although the defense was still waiting on surveillance video, a trial date would need to be scheduled.

In response to the trial request, McCloud scheduled Parker for another pre-trial conference on July 25 with a trial to follow in August.

Before Parker was led away, he appeared to remind Oppenheimer of an outstanding issue, as Oppenheimer inquired about Parker's current bond.

As courtroom personnel confirmed Parker is held on $20,000 cash, Oppenheimer asked Parker if he had a place to go if he was to be released or if he had someone to sign him out.

Upon Oppenheimer's request to reduce the bond, he added the court could impose a condition that ensured Parker would have no contact with the alleged victim.

During the exchange, Judge McCloud flipped through a file containing photos of the injuries sustained, allegedly at the hands of Parker, to which the judge muttered "my God."

"Just saw the pictures of the lady you beat up, so, no," McCloud responded. "If we had a formal hearing it'd probably be higher."

Per Kentucky's criminal statutes, second-degree assault, a class C felony, includes the intentional serious physical injury to another person.

Under the assault statute in which Parker is charged, second-degree assault could also include causing those injuries by use of a deadly weapon or a dangerous instrument.

In addition to assault, which carries a possible punishment of five to 10 years in prison, Parker is also charged with first-degree unlawful imprisonment, a class D felony, which could include an initial maximum punishment of up to five years in prison, if convicted.

Within Parker's indictment, he is also charged as a persistent felony offender, meaning his possible sentence could be enhanced further.

