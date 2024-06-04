Judge rules NC pharmacies can provide abortion pill directly to patients

North Carolina pharmacies can provide an abortion pill directly to patients, now that a federal judge has made her final ruling.

Federal court documents show the ruling came down Monday. The judge said federal law takes precedence over state law.

PREVIOUS: Federal judge declares NC abortion pill restrictions unlawful

The ruling also means the drug mifepristone can be taken in one’s home, not just a clinic.

Follow-up appointments are not required.

The judge did allow a requirement to remain for an in-person consultation 72 hours before taking the pill.

The judge’s ruling delivers a deciding blow to a monthslong lawsuit filed

(WATCH BELOW: SCOTUS hears arguments over access to abortion pill mifepristone)