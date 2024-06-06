Judge rules hospitals’ lawsuit against Oregon Health Authority regarding psychiatric beds can continue

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A lawsuit filed against the Oregon Health Authority on behalf of the state’s four biggest health systems will be allowed to continue thanks to a court ruling.

The lawsuit alleges OHA’s lack of long-term behavioral health facilities has resulted in the hospitals, which are only equipped for short-term care, being overburdened with patients that they can’t treat in a sustainable manner.

“Community hospitals are not equipped, staffed or designed to provide long-term mental health care,” said Alicia Beymer, Chief Administrative Officer, PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. “Despite the previous dismissal of our case, we felt duty-bound to appeal on behalf of the many vulnerable patients who are being denied appropriate care.”

MultCo races to launch sobering center ahead of Oregon drug crime changes

Four hospital organizations that together operate more than half of the state’s psychiatric beds are represented in the lawsuit: Legacy Health, PeaceHealth, Providence Health and Services, and St. Charles Health System.

The lawsuit was originally filed in September 2022, arguing OHA was legally obligated to provide longer-term care options for those whose behavioral health needs necessitate being civilly committed. That lawsuit was previously dismissed. However, Wednesday’s ruling in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit means it can now continue in the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon.

KOIN 6 News reached out to OHA for comment but hasn’t heard back.

